ADAMA Partners With Tactical Robotics: Elevating Farming to New Heights

As part of the collaboration, ADAMA and Tactical Robotics will work together to develop the Ag-Cormorant, an innovative solution for aerial spraying. ADAMA's expertise and know-how of the Ag industry alongside its farmer-centric approach dedicated for bringing valuable solutions to the farm ecosystem will guide the development direction and define the Ag-Cormorant capabilities.

The Ag-Cormorant's unmanned operation and unique design promote a new standard of safety in aerial spraying. It eliminates the risks of pilot injuries and exposed rotor accidents. With a relatively low acoustic signature and 24/7 flying capabilities it will significantly increase the available window for application. The Ag-Cormorant's ability to adjust flight height and speed according to the mission in combination with unique aerodynamic properties enables better canopy penetration, drift reduction and variable rate application capabilities. Watch Video

Dani Harari, SVP Strategy & Resources at ADAMA, said, "We are excited to partner with Tactical Robotics to develop new and innovative solutions for aerial spraying. We believe that the Ag-Cormorant represents a new and improved method for aerial application and see the future potential of leveraging ADAMA's crop protection portfolio in combination with its unique capabilities. We aim to continue providing these and other valuable services and products to enable farmers to optimize yields and help them grow."

Rafi Yoeli, CEO, Tactical Robotics, Ltd., said, "When ADAMA approached us with their insights about the potential for Cormorant to answer some of the most pressing needs in the Ag sector we were extremely impressed by the ADAMA's forward thinking and innovative spirit. Cormorant's unique capabilities offer solutions to challenges in a variety of sectors and ADAMA's participation and vision are an important contribution to a valuable application for our Cormorant UAV.



About ADAMA:

ADAMA Ltd. is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 6,600-strong team reaches farmers in over 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

About Tactical Robotics:

Tactical Robotics Ltd, a subsidiary of Urban Aeronautics Ltd, has developed Cormorant, the world's first compact footprint / high payload, internal rotor VTOL UAV. Cormorant's groundbreaking, multi-role, vertical lift capabilities bring new solutions to a variety of sectors including, emergency response and disaster relief, fire fighting, cargo delivery, utility work and many others. Visit us at www.tactical-Robotics.com and follow us on Twitter @TacticalRobotix and Facebook @tacticalrobotics.

