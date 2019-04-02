Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Condom Use In U.S.
Apr 02, 2019, 14:09 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adamandeve.com (www.adamandeve.com), America's most trusted source for adult products, is interested in all facets of sexuality. Because condoms are an important part of many people's sex lives (and how Adam & Eve got its start!), adamandeve.com would like to share some surprising statistics on condom use with their latest infographic.
This informational bulletin provides data on everything from the history of condoms to the number of condoms sold each year to adults' thoughts on using condoms in everyday life.
"Adam & Eve promotes healthy sexuality between consenting adults," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adamandeve.com. "We encourage condom use for safe, fun, sex-positive play for couples in all stages of their relationships."
This infographic can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.adameve.com/t-infographic-condoms.aspx.
For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.
SOURCE Adamandeve.com
