Adameve.com Asks How Often Do You Buy Sex Toys?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, is back this month with more information on sex toy habits. This month, the results of their annual poll reveal how often people purchase a sex toy. And the numbers may surprise you.

While nearly 44% of those polled (50% of the males vs. 38% of the females) said their never buy sex toys, 41% of the respondents (35% of the males and 47% of the females) said they purchase one toy a year. Nearly 12% of those surveyed (12% of the males and nearly 12% of the females) said they purchased adult toys a few times a year, and almost 3% said they bought sex toys several times a year.

"You can definitely have a favorite sex toy," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Many people find a toy they like and that works well for them and they are perfectly content. Others prefer a variety depending on setting or mood… or they are still searching for 'the one' that answers all their needs."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of adult toys for every comfort level," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "Because there are so many different types of toys at all different price points, I encourage new toy buyers to try out smaller sized or less expensive types first to see what works for them. Adam & Eve is constantly promoting great offers with up to 50% off many items as well."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

