Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.6%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 20.6% and 19.5%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 26.8%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.4%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 9.1%.

"We are pleased that our returns exceeded the S&P 500 by 1.0% for the first nine months of 2019," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds. "Our investments in Health Care, Technology, and Consumer Staples drove our performance."

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Net assets $1,888,506,024 $1,950,866,811 Shares outstanding 105,412,589 100,868,448 Net asset value per share $17.92 $19.34

The Fund repurchased 793,488 shares of its common stock during the past nine months at an average price per share of $15.01 and a weighted average discount to NAV of 13.1%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about October 28, 2019.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

