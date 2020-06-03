Adams Natural Resources Fund Conference Call - CEO Mark Stoeckle Answers Questions About the Hostile Tender Offer

BALTIMORE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join us on Monday, June 8, as Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds, answers shareholder questions about the hostile tender offer that has been launched by Bulldog Investors, LLC and Ancora Advisors, LLC for shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).

The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund has reviewed the hostile tender offer and unanimously recommends that shareholders REJECT the offer. Mr. Stoeckle will explain the Board's recommendation and how to reject the offer. Shareholders may submit questions regarding the offer to [email protected] in advance of the call.

Event Details:

Speaker: Mark Stoeckle, CEO, Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.

Date: Monday, June 8, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in number: 1-844-707-6796

Conference ID: Ask to join the Adams Funds call

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call:

Replay dial-in number: 1-877-344-7529

Replay access code: 10144862

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

800.638.2479 │[email protected]

