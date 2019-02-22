Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
HOUSTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.91) per common share, on revenues of $442.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.88 per common share, on revenues of $408.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $2.2 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.31 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, the Company had net earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.70 per common share, on revenues of $1.75 billion, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.11) per common share, on revenues of $1.32 billion for the full year 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $5.9 million, or $1.40 per common share, for the full year 2018, compared to net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.31 per common share, for the full year 2017.
Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:
- Gross revenues of approximately $442.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $408.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and gross revenues of approximately $1.75 billion for the full year 2018 compared to $1.32 billion for the full year 2017
- Our crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc., marketed approximately 110,802 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 72,387 bpd of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2017
- Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 7.0 percent from December 31, 2017 of $109.4 million to over $117.1 million at December 31, 2018
- $55.4 million of undrawn capacity under our letter of credit facility at December 31, 2018
- Adjusted cash flow of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and adjusted cash flow of $17.9 million for the full year 2018 compared to $12.9 million for the full year 2017
- Approximately 415,523 barrels of crude oil inventory at December 31, 2018 compared to 198,011 barrels at December 31, 2017
- Dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018
- No short or long term debt at December 31, 2018
"During the fourth quarter of 2018, our Service Transport business unit continued to generate improved financial and operating results as our revenue per mile increased 7 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017," said Townes Pressler, Executive Chairman. "As customer demand continues to be strong in this segment, improved trucking rates allow improved hiring and retention of skilled drivers as we continue to provide dependable superior service to our customers at Service Transport. We are continuing on schedule with improving the age of our fleet, with the purchase of 60 new tractors during 2018, and commitments to purchase an additional 35 tractors and 20 trailers by the end of the first quarter of 2019."
"At our GulfMark business unit, crude oil marketing volumes for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 57 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and increased 53 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of the acquisition of a crude oil gathering operation during October 2018, coupled with increased production in our marketing areas. We have seen some increase in marketing margins as a result of improved marketing conditions."
"During 2019, we will remain focused on safety first and remaining in the top tier for all safety statistics. We will be introducing efficiencies in our crude oil marketing division, integrating our crude oil gathering company acquisition into our business, replacing aging tractors and right sizing our tractor and trailer fleets in both business units, and improving company-wide driver recruitment and retention, and increasing our driver count. We will continue to explore synergic growth opportunities in our core businesses, both organically and in the open market," continued Pressler.
Capital Investments and Dividends
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company spent approximately $4.0 million of capital and paid dividends of $0.9 million ($0.22 per common share). For the full year 2018, the Company spent approximately $11.7 million of capital and paid dividends of $3.7 million (a total of $0.88 per common share). The majority of the capital costs relate to the purchase of tractors in our Service Transport subsidiary.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
Marketing
|
$
|
428,382
|
$
|
395,255
|
$
|
1,694,437
|
$
|
1,267,275
|
Transportation
|
14,267
|
13,205
|
55,776
|
53,358
|
Oil and natural gas
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,427
|
Total revenues
|
442,649
|
408,460
|
1,750,213
|
1,322,060
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Marketing
|
430,812
|
387,196
|
1,681,045
|
1,247,763
|
Transportation
|
11,566
|
11,857
|
48,169
|
48,538
|
Oil and natural gas
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
948
|
Oil and natural gas property impairments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
General and administrative
|
2,837
|
2,823
|
8,937
|
9,707
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
3,640
|
2,827
|
10,654
|
13,599
|
Total costs and expenses
|
448,855
|
404,703
|
1,748,805
|
1,320,558
|
Operating earnings (losses)
|
(6,206)
|
3,757
|
1,408
|
1,502
|
Other income (expense):
|
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3,505)
|
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,500)
|
Interest income
|
669
|
314
|
2,155
|
1,103
|
Interest expense
|
(49)
|
(17)
|
(109)
|
(27)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
620
|
297
|
2,046
|
(4,929)
|
(Losses) earnings before income taxes
|
(5,586)
|
4,054
|
3,454
|
(3,427)
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
1,738
|
(361)
|
(509)
|
2,945
|
Net (losses) earnings
|
$
|
(3,848)
|
$
|
3,693
|
$
|
2,945
|
$
|
(482)
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
Basic and diluted net (losses) earnings per common share
|
$
|
(0.91)
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.88
|
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
117,066
|
$
|
109,393
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
85,197
|
121,353
|
Accounts receivable – related party
|
425
|
—
|
Inventory
|
22,779
|
12,192
|
Derivative assets
|
162
|
166
|
Income tax receivable
|
2,404
|
1,317
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
1,557
|
1,264
|
Total current assets
|
229,590
|
245,685
|
Property and equipment, net
|
44,623
|
29,362
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
—
|
425
|
Cash deposits and other
|
4,657
|
7,232
|
Total assets
|
$
|
278,870
|
$
|
282,704
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
116,068
|
$
|
124,706
|
Accounts payable – related party
|
29
|
5
|
Derivative liabilities
|
139
|
145
|
Current portion of capital lease obligations
|
883
|
338
|
Other current liabilities
|
6,148
|
4,404
|
Total current liabilities
|
123,267
|
129,598
|
Other long-term liabilities:
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
1,525
|
1,273
|
Capital lease obligations
|
3,209
|
1,351
|
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
|
4,271
|
3,363
|
Total liabilities
|
132,272
|
135,585
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
146,598
|
147,119
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
278,870
|
$
|
282,704
|
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Operating activities:
|
Net (losses) earnings
|
$
|
2,945
|
$
|
(482)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (losses) earnings to net cash
|
provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
10,654
|
13,599
|
Gains on sales of property
|
(1,240)
|
(594)
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
3
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
(150)
|
78
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
255
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
936
|
(3,840)
|
Net change in fair value contracts
|
(2)
|
27
|
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|
—
|
2,500
|
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|
—
|
3,505
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
36,350
|
(34,935)
|
Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates
|
24
|
271
|
Inventories
|
(10,587)
|
878
|
Income tax receivable
|
(1,087)
|
1,418
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
(293)
|
831
|
Accounts payable
|
(10,252)
|
44,790
|
Accrued liabilities
|
1,744
|
(991)
|
Other
|
1,717
|
(962)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
31,014
|
26,096
|
Investing activities:
|
Property and equipment additions
|
(11,731)
|
(2,644)
|
Asset acquisition
|
(10,272)
|
—
|
Proceeds from property sales
|
2,038
|
720
|
Proceeds from sales of AREC assets
|
—
|
2,775
|
Insurance and state collateral (deposits) refunds
|
830
|
(1,067)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(19,135)
|
(216)
|
Financing activities:
|
Principal repayments of capital lease obligations
|
(495)
|
(118)
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
(3,711)
|
(3,711)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(4,206)
|
(3,829)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
7,673
|
22,051
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
109,393
|
87,342
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
117,066
|
$
|
109,393
|
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net (Losses) Earnings:
|
Net (losses) earnings
|
$
|
(3,848)
|
$
|
3,693
|
$
|
2,945
|
$
|
(482)
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(1,738)
|
361
|
509
|
(2,945)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
3,640
|
2,827
|
10,654
|
13,599
|
Gains on sales of property
|
(350)
|
(247)
|
(1,240)
|
(594)
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,505
|
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,500
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
111
|
—
|
255
|
—
|
Inventory liquidation gains
|
—
|
(3,481)
|
—
|
(3,372)
|
Inventory valuation losses
|
7,898
|
—
|
5,363
|
—
|
Net change in fair value contracts
|
(7)
|
(21)
|
(2)
|
27
|
Costs of voluntary early retirement program
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,435
|
Legal and other accrual reversals
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(840)
|
Insurance proceeds for Hurricane Harvey claims
|
—
|
—
|
(610)
|
—
|
Insurance deductible related to hurricane
|
—
|
100
|
—
|
100
|
Adjusted cash flow
|
$
|
5,706
|
$
|
3,232
|
$
|
17,874
|
$
|
12,936
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):
|
Net (losses) earnings
|
$
|
(3,848)
|
$
|
3,693
|
$
|
2,945
|
$
|
(482)
|
Add (subtract):
|
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,505
|
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,500
|
Gains on sales of property
|
(350)
|
(247)
|
(1,240)
|
(594)
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
111
|
—
|
255
|
—
|
Costs of voluntary early retirement program
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,435
|
Net change in fair value contracts
|
(7)
|
(21)
|
(2)
|
27
|
Inventory liquidation gains
|
—
|
(3,481)
|
—
|
(3,372)
|
Inventory valuation losses
|
7,898
|
—
|
5,363
|
—
|
Legal and other accrual reversals
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(840)
|
Insurance proceeds for Hurricane Harvey claims
|
—
|
—
|
(610)
|
—
|
Insurance deductible related to hurricane
|
—
|
100
|
—
|
100
|
Tax effect of adjustments to (losses) earnings
|
(1,607)
|
1,277
|
(790)
|
(967)
|
Adjusted net (losses) earnings
|
$
|
2,197
|
$
|
1,321
|
$
|
5,921
|
$
|
1,315
|
Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
0.31
SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.
