Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.91) per common share, on revenues of $442.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.88 per common share, on revenues of $408.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $2.2 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.31 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, the Company had net earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.70 per common share, on revenues of $1.75 billion, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.11) per common share, on revenues of $1.32 billion for the full year 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $5.9 million, or $1.40 per common share, for the full year 2018, compared to net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.31 per common share, for the full year 2017.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Gross revenues of approximately $442.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $408.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and gross revenues of approximately $1.75 billion for the full year 2018 compared to $1.32 billion for the full year 2017

for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017, and gross revenues of approximately for the full year 2018 compared to for the full year 2017 Our crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc., marketed approximately 110,802 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 72,387 bpd of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2017

Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 7.0 percent from December 31, 2017 of $109.4 million to over $117.1 million at December 31, 2018

of to over at $55.4 million of undrawn capacity under our letter of credit facility at December 31, 2018

of undrawn capacity under our letter of credit facility at Adjusted cash flow of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and adjusted cash flow of $17.9 million for the full year 2018 compared to $12.9 million for the full year 2017

for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017, and adjusted cash flow of for the full year 2018 compared to for the full year 2017 Approximately 415,523 barrels of crude oil inventory at December 31, 2018 compared to 198,011 barrels at December 31, 2017

compared to 198,011 barrels at Dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018

per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 No short or long term debt at December 31, 2018

"During the fourth quarter of 2018, our Service Transport business unit continued to generate improved financial and operating results as our revenue per mile increased 7 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017," said Townes Pressler, Executive Chairman. "As customer demand continues to be strong in this segment, improved trucking rates allow improved hiring and retention of skilled drivers as we continue to provide dependable superior service to our customers at Service Transport. We are continuing on schedule with improving the age of our fleet, with the purchase of 60 new tractors during 2018, and commitments to purchase an additional 35 tractors and 20 trailers by the end of the first quarter of 2019."

"At our GulfMark business unit, crude oil marketing volumes for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 57 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and increased 53 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of the acquisition of a crude oil gathering operation during October 2018, coupled with increased production in our marketing areas. We have seen some increase in marketing margins as a result of improved marketing conditions."

"During 2019, we will remain focused on safety first and remaining in the top tier for all safety statistics. We will be introducing efficiencies in our crude oil marketing division, integrating our crude oil gathering company acquisition into our business, replacing aging tractors and right sizing our tractor and trailer fleets in both business units, and improving company-wide driver recruitment and retention, and increasing our driver count. We will continue to explore synergic growth opportunities in our core businesses, both organically and in the open market," continued Pressler.

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company spent approximately $4.0 million of capital and paid dividends of $0.9 million ($0.22 per common share). For the full year 2018, the Company spent approximately $11.7 million of capital and paid dividends of $3.7 million (a total of $0.88 per common share). The majority of the capital costs relate to the purchase of tractors in our Service Transport subsidiary.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:













Marketing $ 428,382

$ 395,255

$ 1,694,437

$ 1,267,275 Transportation 14,267

13,205

55,776

53,358 Oil and natural gas —

—

—

1,427 Total revenues 442,649

408,460

1,750,213

1,322,060















Costs and expenses:













Marketing 430,812

387,196

1,681,045

1,247,763 Transportation 11,566

11,857

48,169

48,538 Oil and natural gas —

—

—

948 Oil and natural gas property impairments —

—

—

3 General and administrative 2,837

2,823

8,937

9,707 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,640

2,827

10,654

13,599 Total costs and expenses 448,855

404,703

1,748,805

1,320,558















Operating earnings (losses) (6,206)

3,757

1,408

1,502















Other income (expense):













Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary —

—

—

(3,505) Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate —

—

—

(2,500) Interest income 669

314

2,155

1,103 Interest expense (49)

(17)

(109)

(27) Total other income (expense), net 620

297

2,046

(4,929)















(Losses) earnings before income taxes (5,586)

4,054

3,454

(3,427)















Income tax benefit (provision) 1,738

(361)

(509)

2,945















Net (losses) earnings $ (3,848)

$ 3,693

$ 2,945

$ (482)















Earnings (losses) per share:













Basic and diluted net (losses) earnings per common share $ (0.91)

$ 0.88

$ 0.70

$ (0.11)































Dividends per common share $ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.88

$ 0.88

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)



December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,066

$ 109,393 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 85,197

121,353 Accounts receivable – related party 425

— Inventory 22,779

12,192 Derivative assets 162

166 Income tax receivable 2,404

1,317 Prepayments and other current assets 1,557

1,264 Total current assets 229,590

245,685







Property and equipment, net 44,623

29,362 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates —

425 Cash deposits and other 4,657

7,232 Total assets $ 278,870

$ 282,704







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 116,068

$ 124,706 Accounts payable – related party 29

5 Derivative liabilities 139

145 Current portion of capital lease obligations 883

338 Other current liabilities 6,148

4,404 Total current liabilities 123,267

129,598 Other long-term liabilities:





Asset retirement obligations 1,525

1,273 Capital lease obligations 3,209

1,351 Deferred taxes and other liabilities 4,271

3,363 Total liabilities 132,272

135,585







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity 146,598

147,119 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 278,870

$ 282,704

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net (losses) earnings $ 2,945

$ (482) Adjustments to reconcile net (losses) earnings to net cash





provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,654

13,599 Gains on sales of property (1,240)

(594) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties —

3 Provision for doubtful accounts (150)

78 Stock-based compensation expense 255

— Deferred income taxes 936

(3,840) Net change in fair value contracts (2)

27 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate —

2,500 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary —

3,505 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 36,350

(34,935) Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates 24

271 Inventories (10,587)

878 Income tax receivable (1,087)

1,418 Prepayments and other current assets (293)

831 Accounts payable (10,252)

44,790 Accrued liabilities 1,744

(991) Other 1,717

(962) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,014

26,096







Investing activities:





Property and equipment additions (11,731)

(2,644) Asset acquisition (10,272)

— Proceeds from property sales 2,038

720 Proceeds from sales of AREC assets —

2,775 Insurance and state collateral (deposits) refunds 830

(1,067) Net cash used in investing activities (19,135)

(216)







Financing activities:





Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (495)

(118) Dividends paid on common stock (3,711)

(3,711) Net cash used in financing activities (4,206)

(3,829)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,673

22,051 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 109,393

87,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 117,066

$ 109,393

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net (Losses) Earnings:













Net (losses) earnings $ (3,848)

$ 3,693

$ 2,945

$ (482) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,738)

361

509

(2,945) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,640

2,827

10,654

13,599 Gains on sales of property (350)

(247)

(1,240)

(594) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties —

—

—

3 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary —

—

—

3,505 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate —

—

—

2,500 Stock-based compensation expense 111

—

255

— Inventory liquidation gains —

(3,481)

—

(3,372) Inventory valuation losses 7,898

—

5,363

— Net change in fair value contracts (7)

(21)

(2)

27 Costs of voluntary early retirement program —

—

—

1,435 Legal and other accrual reversals —

—

—

(840) Insurance proceeds for Hurricane Harvey claims —

—

(610)

— Insurance deductible related to hurricane —

100

—

100 Adjusted cash flow $ 5,706

$ 3,232

$ 17,874

$ 12,936



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):













Net (losses) earnings $ (3,848)

$ 3,693

$ 2,945

$ (482) Add (subtract):













Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary —

—

—

3,505 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate —

—

—

2,500 Gains on sales of property (350)

(247)

(1,240)

(594) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties —

—

—

3 Stock-based compensation expense 111

—

255

— Costs of voluntary early retirement program —

—

—

1,435 Net change in fair value contracts (7)

(21)

(2)

27 Inventory liquidation gains —

(3,481)

—

(3,372) Inventory valuation losses 7,898

—

5,363

— Legal and other accrual reversals —

—

—

(840) Insurance proceeds for Hurricane Harvey claims —

—

(610)

— Insurance deductible related to hurricane —

100

—

100 Tax effect of adjustments to (losses) earnings (1,607)

1,277

(790)

(967) Adjusted net (losses) earnings $ 2,197

$ 1,321

$ 5,921

$ 1,315















Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share $ 0.52

$ 0.31

$ 1.40

$ 0.31

