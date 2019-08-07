Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Results For Second Quarter 2019 And Declares Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Aug 07, 2019, 16:05 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. 

The Company reported net earnings of $6 thousand on revenues of $484.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $3.6 million, or $0.86 per common share, on revenues of $452.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.  On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $0.6 million, or $0.13 per common share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.42 per common share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below. 

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Gross revenues were approximately $484.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $452.4 million for the second quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted cash flow was $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2018
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 9 percent from December 31, 2018 of $117.1 million to approximately $127.7 million at June 30, 2019
  • No short or long term debt as of June 30, 2019
  • Our crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc., marketed approximately 101,884 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the second quarter of 2019, compared to 70,389 bpd of crude oil during the second quarter of 2018
  • Approximately 326,716 barrels of crude oil inventory at June 30, 2019 compared to 415,523 barrels at December 31, 2018

"Company gross revenues and adjusted cash flow were both up, compared to the second quarter of 2018, but net earnings were down, reflecting a continuing drag from our Red River acquisition as we confront declining gathered crude oil volumes from our captive customer in the Red River area.  Crude oil gathered volumes in our legacy areas are relatively stable and resilient to resource play production swings, which are cushioned by our broad customer base," said Townes G. Pressler, Executive Chairman. 

"Our balance sheet remains solid with $127.7 million in cash at June 30, 2019, and no debt after our two recent acquisitions of Red River Vehicle Holdings in October 2018 and the assets of EH Transport in May 2019, as we continue to pursue our acquisition and organic growth plans."

"Our safety record continues to be in the top industry leader percentile as we continue to put safety first in all of our operations."

"During the second quarter of 2019, our Service Transport business unit continued to generate improved financial and operating results as our revenue per mile increased 6 percent from the second quarter of 2018, and increased 2 percent from the first quarter of 2019.  We are capitalizing on our acquisition of the assets of EH Transport, by taking advantage of expanded product markets and with new customers," said Pressler.

"Although we see some softening, customer demand for chemical transport continues strong, allowing us to maintain trucking rates in this segment. Our enhanced recruitment efforts continue to pay off in the hiring and retention of skilled drivers, and our turnover rate has been significantly reduced as we continue to provide dependable, on time, and superior service to our customers at Service Transport.  We are on schedule with "stair-casing" the age of our fleet, with the purchase of 51 new tractors and 12 new trailers during the first half of 2019 and commitments to purchase an additional 95 tractors and 54 trailers during 2019," continued Pressler.

"At GulfMark, our legacy and Red River combined crude oil volumes for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 10 percent from the first quarter of 2019, mainly attributable to decreased production in our Red River market areas.  In addition, we have experienced some natural well performance decline in the Gulf Coast." 

"During the remainder of 2019, we will continue our focus on safety first, and remaining in the top tier for all safety statistics.  We will be introducing efficiencies in our crude oil marketing transportation division, right sizing the Red River operation, replacing aging tractors and focusing on strategic fleet planning in both business units, and continue company-wide driver recruitment and retention practices to increase our driver count.  We will continue to explore synergic growth opportunities in our core businesses, both organically and in the open market," said Pressler.

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company spent approximately $4.8 million of capital and paid dividends of $1.0 million ($0.24 per common share).  The majority of the capital costs relate to the purchase of tractors in our Service Transport subsidiary.  

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.24 per common share, payable on September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share.  The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies.  Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.   

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:  Tracy E. Ohmart
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
tohmart@adamsresources.com
(713) 881-3609

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:







Marketing

$

467,040

$

438,791

$

896,801

$

812,429

Transportation

17,393

13,626

32,800

27,244

Total revenues

484,433

452,417

929,601

839,673









Costs and expenses:







Marketing

463,774

431,683

884,315

800,866

Transportation

14,436

11,890

27,537

24,191

General and administrative

2,582

2,284

5,266

4,567

Depreciation and amortization

4,284

2,262

7,873

4,674

Total costs and expenses

485,076

448,119

924,991

834,298









Operating (losses) earnings

(643)

4,298

4,610

5,375









Other income (expense):







Gain on dissolution of investment

75


573

Interest income

731

498

1,387

885

Interest expense

(117)

(15)

(182)

(34)

Total other income (expense), net

689

483

1,778

851









Earnings before income taxes

46

4,781

6,388

6,226

Income tax provision

(40)

(1,161)

(1,474)

(1,468)









Net earnings

$

6

$

3,620

$

4,914

$

4,758









Earnings per share:







Basic net earnings per common share

$


$

0.86

$

1.16

$

1.13

Diluted net earnings per common share

$


$

0.86

$

1.16

$

1.13









Dividends per common share

$

0.24

$

0.22

$

0.46

$

0.44

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)



June 30,

December 31,


2019

2018

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

127,670

$

117,066

Restricted cash

4,876

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

74,499

85,197

Accounts receivable – related party


425

Inventory

19,977

22,779

Derivative assets

240

162

Income tax receivable

2,217

2,404

Prepayments and other current assets

1,828

1,557

Total current assets

231,307

229,590





Property and equipment, net

55,555

44,623

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,093

Intangible assets

1,936

Cash deposits and other assets

2,873

4,657

Total assets

$

301,764

$

278,870





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

116,983

$

116,068

Accounts payable – related party

6

29

Derivative liabilities

236

139

Current portion of finance lease obligations

2,116

883

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,097

Other current liabilities

9,913

6,148

Total current liabilities

131,351

123,267

Other long-term liabilities:



Asset retirement obligations

1,550

1,525

Finance lease obligations

5,473

3,209

Operating lease liabilities

7,999

Deferred taxes and other liabilities

5,283

4,271

Total liabilities

151,656

132,272





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity

150,108

146,598

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

301,764

$

278,870

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended


June 30,


2019

2018

Operating activities:



Net earnings

$

4,914

$

4,758

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash



provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

7,873

4,674

Gains on sales of property

(434)

(446)

Provision for doubtful accounts

(36)

(32)

Stock-based compensation expense

197

3

Deferred income taxes

1,012

(832)

Net change in fair value contracts

19

(3)

Gain on dissolution of AREC

(573)

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

11,812

2,852

Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates

(23)

Inventories

2,802

(9,321)

Income tax receivable

187

1,317

Prepayments and other current assets

(271)

67

Accounts payable

1,505

15,634

Accrued liabilities

3,765

2,441

Other

999

125

Net cash provided by operating activities

33,748

21,237





Investing activities:



Property and equipment additions

(13,121)

(2,728)

Asset acquisition

(5,611)

Proceeds from property sales

1,287

655

Proceeds from dissolution of AREC

998

Insurance and state collateral refunds

774

465

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,673)

(1,608)





Financing activities:



Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

(651)

(167)

Dividends paid on common stock

(1,944)

(1,856)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,595)

(2,023)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

15,480

17,606

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period

117,066

109,393

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period

$

132,546

$

126,999

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Earnings:







Net earnings

$

6

$

3,620

$

4,914

$

4,758

Add (subtract):







Income tax provision

40

1,161

1,474

1,468

Depreciation and amortization

4,284

2,262

7,873

4,674

Gains on sales of property

(256)

(420)

(434)

(446)

Gain on dissolution of AREC

(75)


(573)

Stock-based compensation expense

74

3

197

3

Inventory liquidation gains


(1,923)

(3,510)

(2,475)

Inventory valuation losses

952



Net change in fair value contracts


(1)

19

(3)

Adjusted cash flow

$

5,025

$

4,702

$

9,960

$

7,979




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted net earnings and earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):







Net earnings

$

6

$

3,620

$

4,914

$

4,758

Add (subtract):







Gain on dissolution of AREC

(75)


(573)

Gains on sales of property

(256)

(420)

(434)

(446)

Stock-based compensation expense

74

3

197

3

Net change in fair value of contracts


(1)

19

(3)

Inventory liquidation gains


(1,923)

(3,510)

(2,475)

Inventory valuation losses

952



Tax effect of adjustments to earnings

(146)

492

903

614

Adjusted net earnings

$

555

$

1,771

$

1,516

$

2,451









Adjusted earnings per common share

$

0.13

$

0.42

$

0.35

$

0.58

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

