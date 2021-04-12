Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. To Present At Singular Research Webinar

HOUSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tracy Ohmart, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Singular Research 2021 Webinar on April 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please register with Singular Research at https://www.singularresearch.com/index.php/en/.

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to our Investor Relations page shortly before the webinar begins at www.adamsresources.com.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(713) 881-3609

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

