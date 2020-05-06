Adams Street Partners Announces New Executive Committee Members and Head of Growth Equity Investments

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Street Partners, a private markets investment management firm with more than $41 billion of assets under management, announced today the appointment of Robin Murray and Dave Brett to the firm's Executive Committee, effective May 1, 2020. In addition, Mr. Murray will succeed Terry Gould as Head of Growth Equity Investments, who will remain an active member of Adams Street's Growth Equity Team before transitioning into retirement from full-time work during 2021.

Mr. Murray joined the firm as a Partner on the Growth Equity Investment Team in 2008, and is based in Adams Street's Menlo Park office where he focuses on the technology sector. Mr. Murray is a member of the Growth Equity Investment Committee, the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

Mr. Brett, based in Chicago, joined Adams Street in 2005 as Head of Co-Investments and chairs the Co-Investment Committee. While Adams Street has been making co-investments since 1989, Adams Street's first dedicated co-investment commingled fund was launched in 2006 under Dave's leadership.

"Robin and Dave have made huge contributions to our firm," said Jeff Diehl, Adams Street's Managing Partner. "They are highly respected by their peers, are great leaders, and I have enjoyed working closely with them over many years. Their promotions are well deserved."

Mr. Gould, based in Chicago, has been with Adams Street for nearly three decades. He has led Adams Street Growth Equity team and been a member of the Executive Committee for over twenty years. Terry will continue to be an active full-time member of Adams Street's Growth Equity Team while also serving as a mentor for Dave and Robin before transitioning into retirement from full-time work during 2021.

"We welcome Robin and Dave to the Executive Committee. Their experience and perspective will help shape the strategic direction of the firm as we navigate 2020 and beyond. I am confident that their respective strategies will thrive under their leadership," said Diehl. "On behalf of our entire firm, I thank Terry for his invaluable leadership contributions to Adams Street and his hard work on behalf of our clients over the past 26 years."

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street Partners is one of the largest and most established private markets investment management firms in the world. Adams Street was established in 1972, and today manages $41 billion of assets across five strategies – primary and secondary private fund investments, co-investments, private credit investments, and direct growth equity investments. Adams Street employs more than 200 people in Chicago, Beijing, Boston, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on Adams Street Partners' beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to Adams Street Partners, and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Adams Street Partners or are within its control.

