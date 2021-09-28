Adapex Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex Inc has been named the winner of a BRONZE Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

2021 Stevie Award for Women in Business

"I couldn't be prouder of this award. It is a recognition of a lot of hard, smart work by the Adapex team and the over 700 publishers who work with us," said Debra Fleenor, Founder & President, Adapex Inc. "I am honored to be in the company of so many outstanding women business leaders. Like the other companies honored with this distinction, Adapex's success is driven by our team of experienced professionals who bring creativity, innovation, and dedication to helping our business grow, day after day. And we certainly couldn't enjoy this kind of record growth without the collaboration and trust from our publisher partners."

Adapex provides expert adops services and revolutionary technology to help publishers grow their revenue and improve user experience. The Adapex publisher network currently includes over 700 publisher sites, across the web, in-app, and the ever-expanding landscape of CTV. Our innovative technology, the m4 Tech Suite™ has led the charge for advancing our company's explosive growth and revolutionizing monetization for all of our publisher clients. All our incoming new clients see revenue increases of 40-400%.

This past year, Adapex has taken an active role in finding solutions to drive transparency and efficiency that protect consumer privacy on the internet but allow advertisers to find their target audiences. We are researching and testing various identity solutions to bring more opportunities to our clients. The m4 Tech Suite™ includes our most recent addition of Magnify™ which enables seamless connection to multiple ID solutions. We are one of the first ad tech companies to bring large-scale plug-and-play identity solutions to publishers of all sizes.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Adapex Inc

Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best tech and services on the market. Adapex delivers double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year.

Contact:

Joanie Berkery

917-587-9440

[email protected]

SOURCE Adapex Inc