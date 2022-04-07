Adaptavist Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 Cloud Experience Award

Company expands Cloud focus to include new and existing solutions to support Atlassian Confluence, Analytics and Data Lake offerings

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavist, the leader in digital transformation, has been awarded Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 in the Cloud Experience category. The company was recognized specifically for its Content Formatting Macros for Atlassian's Confluence Cloud product which makes it easier to customize, enhance and structure content for migration to the Cloud. This is the second year in a row Adaptavist has received the Partner of the Year accolade in a cloud category, winning for cloud migration services in 2020.

To further underscore Adaptavist's commitment to the Cloud, the company has also strengthened its existing solution offerings to support Atlassian's just-announced data lake and analytics tools. The next-generation Adaptavist solution leverages the capabilities of Atlassian Analytics and Atlassian Data Lake products which reduce reporting blockers for organizations looking to migrate to Cloud.

"Like Atlassian, we are heavily invested in helping companies leverage the Cloud, and this Partner of the Year accolade – along with our cloud-focused products – reflects our ongoing commitment to innovative yet pragmatic solutions that enable our customers to succeed," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. "At Adaptavist, we pride ourselves on supporting every stage of a client's Cloud migration journey and our Confluence Cloud product is a great example of how to deliver customization to make their investment work harder and smarter."

The Adaptavist Content Formatting Macros for Atlassian's Confluence Cloud product helps users create well-structured, easy- to-navigate content with a customized look and feel, established via an improved user interface (UI). The product boasts several new, dedicated features including a nesting feature which allows customers to continue using complimentary macros together on their Confluence Cloud pages. A common feature for Server and Data Center customers, this is the first time it's been offered to Cloud customers and is exclusive to Adaptavist.

Adaptavist was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for exceptional customer work and contributions to the Atlassian ecosystem. "Atlassian would like to congratulate Adaptavist and all of this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Allyce Mardesich, Atlassian's Head of Marketplace Partnerships. "Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge app solutions and services to our customers."

The Partner of the Year Awards and Atlassian Analytics and Data Lake products were announced at this year's Atlassian Team '22 event, held April 6-7 in Las Vegas. For more information about Team '22 or the Awards, visit https://events.atlassian.com/team22 .

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

Media Contact:

Sharen Santoski

+1.617.755.6357

[email protected]

SOURCE Adaptavist