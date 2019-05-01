Adaptive Ad Systems Publishes Financial Report Q 1, 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable TV and Satellite markets, today reports continuing strong financial results for first quarter 2019.



While advertising frequency typically takes a significant dip during the time period following a Domestic election event, Adaptive's financial results for the first quarter of 2019 are close to on par with the record-breaking first quarter of 2018. This is a result of Adaptive's continuing improvement of its Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) technology and consistently increasing its installed client base. This resulted in another solid financial performance for the first quarter of 2019, ending on March 31, 2019, with revenues close to the record-breaking revenues of the first quarter of 2018, producing solid revenues and profits for the 18th quarter in a row.

Revenues of $1.1 Mill

Mill Estimated Net Income before taxes of approximately $250,000

J. Michael Heil, Chairman & CEO of Adaptive states: "As announced earlier, we are continuing on an aggressive path for the installation of new network locations equipped with proprietary Adaptive technology throughout the US, and further broaden our offerings of major domestic advertisers for our clients in the secondary markets. The recent additions to our sales team have already resulted in contracting new clients and advertisers. This and the expected drastic increase in advertising frequency during the second half of 2019, based on the early start of the new ad campaigns for the 2020 elections, will continue to further improve our financial performance in Q3 and Q4, 2019 and for the full year 2020.

UNDERSERVED MARKETS BENEFIT FROM ADAPTIVE TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS MODEL

Adaptive is nearly the sole digital ad insertion provider for major advertisers in the underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The Company's technology allows to dynamically and economically serve over 210 of these designated marketing areas in the United States. The Company has deployed over 160 systems in over two hundred of these markets in approximately 34 states in the US.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE AD SYSTEMS INC.

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications streaming Company that together with its subsidiary manufactures develops and deploys ad insertion and streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software (DDAI) for the cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. Adaptive is focused on the 2nd and 3rd tier cable company networks. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model overcomes the barriers that typically prevent the insertion of National and Local advertising products into those network locations. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising in each market it has contracted, maintains technology ownership and has implemented a unique and advantageous profit-sharing model with its clients. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, delays in the development of its products, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

