Adaptive Dynamics Joins Agiloft's Global Partner Program as a Gold Partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process software, today announced Adaptive Dynamics, a South Africa-based business process automation (BPA) consultancy, joined the Agiloft Partner Program as a Gold Partner. Access to Agiloft Contract Management Suite enables Adaptive Dynamics to expand its portfolio of solutions for medium and large enterprises.

"We are pleased to welcome Adaptive Dynamics into our expanding partner program," said Brandon Wright, Director of Partner Relations at Agiloft. "They've got the right experience to deliver our contract management suite as well as automate related business processes with the Agiloft platform."

"We found alignment with Agiloft beyond the applications we'll resell," said Scott Johnson, Managing Partner of Adaptive Dynamics. "Agiloft's focus on customer success and enabling true business agility matches our value-driven ethos. We look forward to a productive partnership for years to come."

Agiloft recently extended its partner program to six continents, partnering with leading resellers, system implementers, IT consultants, and cloud service and technology providers. With a true global reach, Agiloft partners serve a diverse range of industries.

About Adaptive Dynamics

Adaptive Dynamics Pty Ltd is a consultancy firm specializing in business process automation (BPA) solutions. We have a proven track record in scoping and delivering specialized BPA solutions for a number of blue-chip enterprise-scale customers throughout Africa and Europe. Established in 2007, the team's collective experience, knowledge, and reputation of service allow Adaptive Dynamics to provide class-leading technological solutions to market.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com/

Media Contact:

Alastar Kerpel

650-587-8615 ext. 741

SOURCE Agiloft

Related Links

https://www.agiloft.com

