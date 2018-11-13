Adaptive Health Acquires Biovation Labs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Health, a leader in science-based nutritional health products, announced today its acquisition of Biovation Labs, a nutritional supplement manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment operation based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Biovation Labs specializes in high-quality formulation, blending, encapsulation, and packaging, and currently manufactures many of Adaptive Health's core products, including Instaflex® Advanced Joint Support, Lumiday® Mood Enhancement, and the new Nugenix® Total-T. Concurrent with the acquisition, Adaptive Health is investing in new state-of-the-art equipment and facility upgrades to increase manufacturing capacity and continue to ensure its products are of the highest quality. These investments will help Adaptive Health reduce manufacturing times; ship products quicker and more efficiently; perform in-house laboratory testing; and expand Biovation Labs' commitment to producing high-quality nutritional supplements.

Biovation Labs also currently handles all of Adaptive Health's warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment. It's responsible for the thousands of daily direct-to-consumer shipments, as well as shipments to national retailers like GNC, Walgreens, and CVS. Adaptive Health will be able to fulfill orders from its local facilities and through its multi-warehouse solution spread across the U.S. to increase the speed of deliveries and better compete with the online retailers offering faster shipping.

"Biovation Labs has a well-earned reputation for its cutting-edge solutions and high-quality production," said Brandon Adcock, CEO and Co-founder of Adaptive Health. "We have been working with Biovation Labs since we launched our first product line in 2009, and this vertical integration improves our overall capabilities, while opening the door for many new and exciting opportunities."

The acquisition of Biovation Labs is a testament to Adaptive Health's rapid growth. Since being named the fastest growing privately owned company in Charlotte, NC in 2012, the business has expanded from 35 employees to over 250 employees across four locations nationwide. In December 2017, Adaptive Health acquired Healthy Directions, a provider of premier doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and expert natural health guidance. Today, with the addition of Biovation Labs, Adaptive Health has improved its potential for further growth and solidified its commitment to quality through vertical integration.

About Adaptive Health, LLC

Adaptive Health, LLC, is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Instaflex®, Nugenix®, Peptiva®, Lumiday®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. Williams™, Dr. Whitaker®, Sleep Answer®, and Trilane®. Adaptive Health products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit www.AdaptiveHealth.com.

About Biovation Labs

Biovation Labs is a nationally leading, cutting-edge contract manufacturing, formulation, private label, supplier, and fulfillment company within the $141 billion Natural Products industry. Biovation Labs is a cGMP certified, NSF, and FDA registered manufacturing facility operating within the life science space to manufacture products for supplement and nutraceutical companies worldwide. For more information visit www.biovationlabs.com.

