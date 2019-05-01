Adaptive Motion Group Rolls Out Innovative Product Suite For ARM® Cortex-A Series

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Motion Group, LLC., ("AMG"), a global technology leader in adaptive safety behaviors for autonomous material handling vehicles, today announced that its complete product suite, including the Behavior Engine, Distributed Control System and Developer API, is now available for the ARM® Cortex-A™ series of processors. The addition of support for Cortex processors reaffirms AMG as a leading supplier of autonomous vehicle safety control solutions across a wide array of material handling platform offerings.

The AMG solution for the Cortex-A processor family consists of the following components:

Behavior Engine – providing dynamically responsive, highly-configurable, low-latency control to prevent contact between material handling equipment and their surroundings such as personnel, warehouse items and infrastructure.

– providing dynamically responsive, highly-configurable, low-latency control to prevent contact between material handling equipment and their surroundings such as personnel, warehouse items and infrastructure. Distributed Control System – provides for low-latency control of the behavior engine's parameters, operational modes and internal system communications between modules. The lightweight Distributed Control System provides support for the broadest range of applications, from the most resource-constrained and cost-sensitive devices up to systems requiring enterprise-grade reliability, security and scalability.

"ARM's Cortex processor family provides high performance-to-cost ratios while also supporting low power budget requirements," said Jeff Debrosse, chief technology officer at AMG. "The combination of these processors with the AMG Behavior Engine, Distributed Control System and Developer API, that are already ported and running on Cortex-A family processors, provides a compelling solution for customers, developers and OEMs."

About Adaptive Motion Group

AMG provides smart ecosystems where intelligent systems work in harmony with humans -- safely and intuitively. Using a combination of artificial intelligence and IOT positioning, AMG offers unique solutions for safety, tracking, and smart mobility, enabling a world where robots and humans can work side by side. For more information see www.adaptivemotiongroup.com.

