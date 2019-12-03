Adaptive Reuse: Jackson Gets New U-Haul Store at Old Kmart Site

Converting of the 91,772-square-foot building will eventually render 800 indoor self-storage units with climate-controlled options with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Many rooms are already available to rent.

The facility also provides customers with an expansive retail showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitch accessories and bike racks. Services include truck and trailer sharing, propane, professional hitch installation, U-Box portable storage containers and more.

U-Haul Company of Memphis president Chris Hardin expects to hire a staff of 20 or more Team Members when renovations are finalized. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote growth within Jackson.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Old Hickory at (731) 256-6932 or stop by to visit general manager Mark Murray and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"The old Kmart building is perfect for our full-service facility," Hardin explained. "Jackson city officials have been very supportive of our vision, and easing our transition to this new property. We're excited to show off our hard work and serve the community for years to come."

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

