Adaptive Shield, Leaders is SaaS Security Posture Management, Partners with Macnica Networks for Expansion into Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, leaders in SaaS Security Posture Management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica Networks Corp., Japan's global technology solutions company that analyzes cyber threats targeting Japanese organizations and provides security solutions.

Today, SaaS apps have become the business of record, from the company's CRM and customer support tools to IT tools, HR management systems, dashboards, workspaces, and much more. The use of SaaS apps doesn't come without risk. With the multitude of settings, controls, and policies to manage and track on every SaaS app in use, many misconfigurations arise. While SaaS providers build in security features, it is up to the company's security team to fix any potential vulnerabilities and configuration weaknesses.

By partnering with Adaptive Shield, Macnica Networks will utilize the cloud security knowledge they have cultivated alongside Adaptive Shield's technology to support the safe use of SaaS applications by enterprises.

"Cloud services are essential to business today, yet maintaining a consistent policy across platforms, business units and user groups is a difficult problem. Adaptive Shield is unparalleled in its ability to provide enterprises a continuous, and automated SaaS security solution and we are proud to partner with them to make this solution available to our customers and enhance our cloud security portfolio," says Jun Ikeda, President of Macnica Networks.

Through this partnership, Japanese companies will gain clear visibility of their whole SaaS ecosystem with all the potential places for infiltration -- and get detailed alerts at the first sign of configuration drift or anomaly. Adaptive Shield also provides built-in remediation tools so the security team can open a ticket to fix the issue with no go-between and no lengthy additional steps.

"The cooperation with Macnica is another important step in our mission to provide security teams complete control of their organizations' SaaS applications with visibility, detailed insights and remediation of all SaaS misconfigurations," asserts Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. "We are thrilled to partner with Macnica Networks, leaders in cybersecurity in Japan. Through this collaboration, we will further accelerate the safe use of SaaS applications by Japanese companies, helping them maintain a clean, safe and efficient SaaS app environment."

About Macnica Networks

Macnica Networks works with a large number of overseas companies to provide the latest technological advances in network devices and software. Its extensive range of products, and installation and maintenance support services make it a favorite of governmental and educational establishments, and private sector corporations.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to see and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. Our management team has vast experience in cybersecurity leadership, delivering cybersecurity solutions and cloud enterprise software.

Contact:

Eliana Vuijsje

[email protected]

SOURCE Adaptive Shield