Adaptive Sports USA 2020 Junior Nationals set for Denver, Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Sports USA has selected Denver, CO as the host city for its 2020 Junior Nationals. Scheduled for July 19-24, the event will gather over 300 athletes, their coaches, and their family members from across the U.S., to compete in six sports.

Junior Nationals is the largest longstanding annual multi-sport event for youth with a physical disability and/or visual impairment in the United States and also includes events for individuals with an intellectual disability. Junior Nationals has traveled to a different host city annually since its inception in 1984. The 2020 event will mark the first time the competition has visited Denver.

"We are excited and honored to host the Junior Nationals in 2020. Denver is an outdoor, active city, with recreational activities for everyone; and the compelling stories of these athletes echo the values found here. Denver Sports Commission is proud to welcome these dedicated athletes and their families to The Mile-High City."

Matthew Payne, Executive Director, Denver Sports Commission

The weeklong national sport championship is open to young athletes through the age of 22 and includes educational clinics, socials, and competition in archery, paratriathlon, powerlifting, shooting, swimming, and track and field. National classification will be available in archery, swimming, and track and field. Online registration will open mid-April.

"We're thrilled to help bring the Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals to Denver," said Linda Childears, President & CEO of the Daniels Fund. "This competition brings together several things that were important to our founder, Bill Daniels — support for people with a disability, support for amateur sports competitions, and a great opportunity to highlight Denver as a world-class city and destination."

Happening just six weeks prior to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this spectacular celebration of sport will showcase athletic ability throughout the state of Colorado and the nation. The website is now live with information on the national championship event. Visit https://juniornationals.adaptivesportsusa.org and save the date .

Information to include eligibility requirements, registration, travel and lodging, the event schedule, volunteer opportunities, and other pertinent information is available on the event website. The Adaptive Sports USA Series of Sanctioned Events will be announced in January and will serve as qualifying opportunities.

For local and national sponsorship and vendor opportunities, please contact Susan Rossi, Adaptive Sports USA Executive Director, at 719-439-3823 or director@adaptivesportsusa.org .

About Adaptive Sports USA

Adaptive Sports USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Founded in 1956, Adaptive Sports USA is a national leader in promoting active, healthy lifestyles for youth and adults with a disability through sport. The mission of Adaptive Sports USA is to empower individuals with a disability through access to competitive sport(s) opportunities. Visit the Adaptive Sports USA website at www.adaptivesportsusa.org and get involved today.

CONTACT

Susan Rossi

719-439-3823 director@adaptivesportsusa.org

P.O. Box 621023, Littleton, CO 80162

www.AdaptiveSportsUSA.org

SOURCE Adaptive Sports USA

Related Links

http://www.adaptivesportsusa.org

