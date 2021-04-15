Adaptive3D Partners with EnvisionTEC to Deliver Additive Manufacturing Elastomer Solutions at Scale

EnvisionTEC's Xtreme 8K is optimized for area-wide photopolymer printing and is the largest build area production-grade DLP 3D printer in the world. Long a technical and market pioneer in additive manufacturing, EnvisionTEC has designed and built these large format top-down 3D printers with the size, resolution and power density needed to rapidly photocure giant micro-architected elastomers. Coupled with Adaptive3D's photoelastomer resins, businesses can produce tough, durable parts quickly and in volume with premium surface quality, robust thermomechanical properties and high part accuracy.

"We are thrilled to deliver our customers a complete ecosystem solution for the production of tough functional end-use parts and products," said EnvisionTEC CEO Al Siblani. "Adaptive3D's photoresins have proven to create parts with consistent tough, rugged performance across a broad temperature window, providing the ideal materials platform for the production of parts across a range of markets including consumer, industrial & electrical, medical and transportation."

Adaptive3D sells photopolymer resins to enable additive manufacturing of tough, strain-tolerant, tear-resistant, biocompatible rubbers, such as its flagship resin product, Elastic ToughRubber 90™: a tough, printable elastomer for all seasons. Adaptive3D printable photoresins are optimized for high-throughput manufacturing of functional complex 3D plastic and rubber parts in consumer, healthcare, industrial, transportation and oil and gas markets.

"Today we are one step closer to ushering in Additive Manufacturing 2.0," said Adaptive3D CEO Dr. Walter Voit. "Our vision has always been to enable volume additive manufacturing through optimized materials with engineered micro-architecture, and the EnvisionTEC Xtreme 8K is the ecosystem platform needed to fulfill that vision today."

About Adaptive3D Technologies

Adaptive3D is the leader in elastomeric solutions for Additive Manufacturing. The company has a mission to enable high volume additive manufacturing through optimized materials. Adaptive3D offers leading additive manufacturing polymer resins and specialty polymers to a range of industries around the world in consumer, healthcare, industrial, transportation and oil and gas sectors. The company leads in printing and processing rubber-like materials, tough damping materials, and low-cure stress photopolymers. The deeply technical company has developed a patent portfolio based on fundamental materials processing, some of which has been translated from the University of Texas at Dallas and is based on the team's past funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the National Science Foundation.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal (DM: NYSE), is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printer configurations based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. For more information, please visit https://envisiontec.com/ .

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statement generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. and EnvisionTEC assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

