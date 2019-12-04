ADARA announces engagement with Zebra on ADARA SD WAN in Production Use Case Evaluations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced that it will work with Zebra Technologies, the pioneer at the edge of the enterprise in retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and other industries, to engage in evaluation deployments using production use cases.

The decision to engage and evaluate in-production use cases came after Zebra participated in a real-time demonstration of ADARA SD WAN over extended infrastructure in the AWS Public Cloud. The AWS environment is compatible with every company's network out of necessity.

The use of ADARA production product demonstrates performance:

Without ADARA With ADARA

Partners and customers are able to witness the improvement in real-time, and to move forward.

"Zebra is evaluating ADARA's unique technology as a means to move data captured at the Edge to the cloud with significantly reduced latency that would allow our customers to get insights and act on their data even faster."- Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer at Zebra Technologies

AWS is the largest Public Cloud Company in the world with more than 66% share of the market. Their cloud is the highest performing in the industry, so significant improvements based on any company's product is a major accomplishment.

Today, infrastructure means more than the customer premises (i.e. within the building or buildings the customer owns and operates.)

Every company has extended infrastructure: Hosted Private Cloud Data Centers, Public Cloud sites, and their leased telecommunications lines; none are within their four walls.

Every company uses extended infrastructure; Salesforce.com for example runs only in the Public Cloud.

Under the engagement, ADARA will provide its performance SD WAN product in both its cloud-based platform and its mobile SD WAN client-based platform as well as comprehensive technological support.

ADARA, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, is an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

ADARA SD WAN is available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers can now order and deploy ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN Routers, directly through AWS Marketplace, and the entire ADARA SDN and Cloud platform can be distributed from AWS. Additionally, it can enhance all infrastructure in Clouds: public and private as well as customer premise networks and mobile clients.

ADARA has created the first Intent-Based Real-Time Performance SD WAN platform; it improves network performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking. ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN features performance-based WAN virtualization, acceleration and optimization, analytics, and unparalleled security engineered as part of the platform; these products work with AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates network latency and increases network performance between Clouds over all types of connections including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, WiFi, and Satellite, which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra empowers those on the front line in retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and other industries to achieve a performance edge - an edge that translates to delighted customers, good patient outcomes and superior business results.

As the pioneer at the edge of the enterprise, our products, software, services, analytics and solutions are used to intelligently connect your people, assets and data. With decades of industry experience, we design with front-line users and workplaces in mind, giving you the best-action guidance needed to optimize in-motion operations and make business-critical decisions.

Zebra Portfolio: Barcode Printing, Mobile Computing, Data Capture, Locationing, Data Platforms, Software, Services, Supplies; and companies that rely upon Zebra Technology include Walmart, Target and the National Football League.

About ADARA

ADARA, Inc. is a premier provider of SDN and Cloud Networking products. ADARA's work in Intent-Based Networking includes contributions to the ONOS Service Provider Intent framework, with advanced elements such as Performance-Based Path Computation Engines and Intent-Based Packet Optical Management. ADARA's AI Learning Algorithms monitor hundreds of attributes in Real-Time in Networks, Physical and Virtual Hosts and Services; it is the most advanced Intent-Based Production SD WAN in the industry. ADARA bundles a rich analytics package and IPSec VPN with SDN Controllers and a Cloud Management Platform and other VNFs, and they complement and connect ADARA's Portfolio of Cloud Products. ADARA Direct Connections enables large Corporate Enterprises with presence outside of Public Clouds to interconnect Clouds at the Network, and Computing Level, enabling Single Pane of Glass Management of Containers, Virtual Machines, Applications and Services and Networks across Performance-Based Cloud Connections. ADARA Topology Visualization enables Enterprise wide visibility of Networks and Clouds with detail on a real-time basis with self-healing capabilities.

Learn more at www.ADARANetworks.com.

