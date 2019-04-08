ADARA SD WAN now available on AWS Marketplace

ADARA has created the first Intent Based Real Time Performance SD WAN platform; it can improve Network Performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking. ADARAs Intent Based SD WAN features Performance Based WAN Virtualization, Acceleration and Optimization, Analytics, and enhanced Security engineered as part of the platform; these products are designed to work alongside AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates Network Latency and increases Network Performance between Clouds over all types of connections including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, WiFi, and Satellite which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

ADARA, the only company to engineer Intent Based Real Time Performance SD WAN, is now available on AWS Marketplace.

Enterprises that order ADARA through AWS Marketplace can leverage the simple seamless manner in which the two easily deploy together; this means customers save time by simplifying tasks, including procurement and billing.

For enterprises of virtually all sizes, to be successful in deploying cloud-based Software As A Services (SaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), they need the ability to receive Guaranteed Service Levels of Performance to and from the Cloud. ADARA SD WAN enables concurrent use of Private and Public Network Connections eliminating network disruptions; and ADARAs Automated Installation, Configuration and Operations make it simple for SMEs and Large Corporate Enterprises to simultaneously leverage ADARA and AWS services.

ADARAs AI Learning Algorithms enable some of the most advanced Intent Based SD WAN in the industry; Fully Automated; the system measures Network Performance in Real Time, Translates Measured Performance into Dynamically Adjusted Run Time Configurations, performs continuous Real Time Awareness of Network State, Dynamically Optimizes and Remediates to Guarantee Customer defined Service Levels Agreements are met; using the most precise Closed Loop System yet engineered. With ADARA's AI Security, it is the premium SD WAN platform available today.

This is a critical step in our mission to drive Cloud Computing to greater heights. Network Latency is a Universal Problem and our ability to eliminate Network Latency between Customer and their Global Cloud Instances promises to elevate Cloud Computing to new levels of adoption. ADARA enables virtually local performance for enterprises using Cloud Based Services across the landscape of Use Cases: Production Delivery from Public Clouds, High Performance and Hybrid Cloud Computing, Content Delivery, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Enterprise Applications, MicroServices, IoT, and more. ADARAs SD WAN enables Virtually Local Performance; this new Cloud Based platform on AWS is designed to streamline operations for AWS users for continuous operations or for capacity on-demand so that enterprises operating in the cloud enjoy optimal performance; unquestionably equal to or better than on-premises operations; and with the solution fully automated, enterprises focus more on delivering better customer experience and less on troubleshooting network interruptions, and determining and then manually implementing network configurations. As enterprises migrate business-critical workloads to AWS to take advantage of the scale and flexibility of cloud infrastructures, ADARA enables enterprises to avoid service disruptions and eliminate network performance issues making clouds perform optimally for all applications, and services.

About ADARA

ADARA, Inc. is a premier provider of SDN and Cloud Networking products. ADARAs work in Intent Based Networking includes contributions to the ONOS Service Provider Intent framework, with advanced elements such as Performance Based Path Computation Engines and Intent Based Packet Optical Management. ADARAs AI Learning Algorithms monitor hundreds of attributes in Real Time in Networks, Physical and Virtual Hosts and Services; it is the most advanced Intent Based Production SD WAN in the industry. ADARA bundles a rich analytics package and IPSec VPN with SDN Controllers and a Cloud Management Platform and other VNFs, and they complement and connect ADARA's Portfolio of Cloud Products. ADARA Direct Connections enables large Corporate Enterprises with presence outside of Public Clouds to interconnect Clouds at the Network, and Computing Level, enabling Single Pane of Glass Management of Containers, Virtual Machines, Applications and Services, and Networks across Performance Based Cloud Connections. ADARA Topology Visualization enables Enterprise wide visibility of Networks and Clouds with detail on a real time basis with self-healing capabilities.

Learn more at http://www.adaranetworks.com/.

SOURCE ADARA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.adaranetworks.com/

