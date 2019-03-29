ADA's William T. Cefalu, MD, to Testify on the Rising Cost of Insulin Before the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Energy & Commerce on Tuesday, April 2

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association's (ADA's) Chief Scientific, Medical and Mission Officer, William T. Cefalu, MD, will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy & Commerce's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee during their "Priced Out of a Lifesaving Drug: The Human Impact of Rising Insulin Prices" hearing on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Cefalu will address the rising costs of insulin, which impact millions of Americans with diabetes who rely on this life-sustaining medication. Dr. Cefalu will share the ADA's extensive efforts during the past five years to understand and address the issue of rising insulin costs, the impact of high insulin costs on people with diabetes and their families, and the work of the ADA's leadership and the ADA's Insulin Access and Affordability Working Group to gain transparency and knowledge about the insulin supply chain. The ADA is steadfastly committed to continuing to work toward long-term solutions that ensure affordable access to insulin for all who need it.

What: U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy & Commerce, Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Hearing "Priced Out of a Lifesaving Drug: The Human Impact of Rising Insulin Prices"



Who: William T. Cefalu, MD, Chief Scientific, Medical and Mission Officer, American Diabetes Association

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy & Commerce, Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee:

Representative Diana DeGette , (D-CO), Chair, Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee

, (D-CO), Chair, Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Representative Brett Guthrie , (R-KY), Ranking Member, Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee

Where: 2322 Rayburn House Office Building



When: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. ET

Additional panelists invited by the Subcommittee:

Gail DeVore , Patient Advocate, Coloradan living with type1 diabetes for 47 years

, Patient Advocate, Coloradan living with type1 diabetes for 47 years Alvin C. Powers , MD, on behalf of Endocrine Society; Division Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolism, Joe C. Davis Chair in Biomedical Science, Professor of Molecular Physiology & Biophysics, Vanderbilt University ; a member of the ADA's Insulin Affordability and Access Working Group; and the ADA's 2017 President of Medicine and Science

, MD, on behalf of Endocrine Society; Division Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolism, Joe C. Davis Chair in Biomedical Science, Professor of Molecular Physiology & Biophysics, ; a member of the ADA's Insulin Affordability and Access Working Group; and the ADA's 2017 President of Medicine and Science Kasia J. Lipska , MD, Yale-New Haven Medical Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Yale University

, MD, Yale-New Haven Medical Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Christel Marchand Aprigliano , MS, CEO, Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition

, MS, CEO, Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition Aaron J. Kowalski , PhD, Chief Mission Officer, JDRF

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). If you are struggling to pay for insulin or know someone who is, ADA has resources to help. Visit InsulinHelp.org.

