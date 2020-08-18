AdcareIT Selects Telco Systems and Clavister for Rollout of NFV-Based Secure SD-WAN Services in Kenya

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden and NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, Clavister, a leader in high performance cybersecurity solutions, and AdcareIT, a leading provider of outsourced technology services in Kenya, today jointly announced that the companies have entered into a multiyear engagement for AdcareIT to deploy managed secure SD-WAN services using an integrated NFV edge solution from Telco Systems and Clavister.

AdcareIT is one of the fastest growing managed service providers (MSPs) in Kenya. The company is targeting SMEs and large enterprises across the country with its new managed SD-WAN and cybersecurity services.

The joint solution features Clavister's connectivity and cybersecurity VNFs running on Telco Systems' NFVTime uCPE solution. To reduce barriers of entry and expand the addressable market for AdcareIT, the Telco Systems-Clavister solution has been provided on a flexible, pay-as-you-grow subscription model.

Telco Systems' NFVTime is an open plug-and-play virtualization suite. It provides a complete environment for quick service deployments with centralized management and ongoing orchestration. NFVTime's operating system is the only available NFVi-OS that can run on both x86 and Arm®-based devices. Clavister's secure SD-WAN VNF is the answer for IT administrators managing security infrastructure for multisite customers to simplify their deployment and maintenance routines, while saving cost.

"These new connectivity and cybersecurity services are the initial steps of our strategic plan to expand our service portfolio and grow our customer base," explained Tobias Seda, Managing Director of AdcareIT. "With this joint solution from Telco Systems and Clavister, we gain a significant competitive advantage and can quickly deploy cost efficient SD-WAN and security services in a low risk framework and expand to new virtualized services without replacing the existing hardware."

The integrated NFV edge solution from Telco Systems and Clavister supports zero touch provisioning that minimizes service delivery logistics and eliminates the need for costly on-site technicians. Running on low cost, high performance Arm-based hardware architecture, this joint solution enables AdcareIT to design, deploy and monitor services for multiple customers operating across multiple locations in one centralized management solution.

"This is a very exciting development in terms of both the deployment for our security offering for SD-WAN, but also our belief that service providers will be the predominant form to deliver SD-WAN to customers cost effectively and with minimal effort," said Przemek Sienkiewicz, Chief Strategy Officer at Clavister. "Working with our great partner Telco Systems on its NFVTime uCPE makes all that possible."

"We are proud to be working with Adcare IT on this exciting project and expanding our well-established presence in East Africa as well as strengthening our partnership with Clavister," explained Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "As a managed service provider in an emerging economy, AdcareIT exemplifies the logistic and business benefits of providing secure SD-WAN services on our NFVTime uCPE solution."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV, and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services, and cloud networking. Telco Systems end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities, and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers—communication service providers, governments, enterprises and service providers in more than 150 countries. Clavister provides unique connectivity and security solutions to connect and protect their digital assets and secure business continuity. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North, Growth Markets. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, e-mail: [email protected]). For more information, please visit www.clavister.com.

About AdcareIT

AdcareIT is a Kenyan outsourced ICT managed services and enterprise solution provider founded in 2007. The company concentrate on service and solution provision to small and medium businesses in various market segments like, fintench, NGOs, FMCG, hospitality industry, media sector, medical sector and manufacturing industry. The company is privately owned. For more information, please visit IT doctor at www.adcareIT.co.ke or call +254 722 527391.

