AdCellerant Finds Success in Shifting Strategy During COVID-19 Pandemic and Earns Award in Excellence for Customer Service

DENVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, AdCellerant has shifted its tremendous resources to focus, almost exclusively, on helping small businesses make it through the economic downturn.

AdCellerant's core business model focuses on providing digital advertising solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through white-label channel sales partners. Brock Berry, AdCellerant's CEO and co-founder explains, "Our partners and their small business advertisers have been affected by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Our entire focus is on helping create sustainable business models that have social distancing as the centerpiece."

AdCellerant is deploying tactics ranging from helping more traditional businesses set up virtual methods of doing business to creating entire e-commerce solutions to keep brick and mortar stores selling during this unprecedented time. Knowing cash flow is especially important right now, AdCellerant created more cost-effective pricing models to allow businesses to keep advertising and generate revenue at a lower cost. Additionally, as the impact of the virus on business was better understood, the AdCellerant team created and distributed hours of video content and 100s of pages of written content designed to help partners and their advertisers with advertising strategies, creative messaging, and best practices by major industry. "By focusing on our customers and their customers, we were able to create a forecast for AdCellerant that flattens the negative 'business curve' created by COVID-19," Berry states.

AdCellerant also took a quick and strategic response for its own employees' safety. In early March, the entire staff was asked to start working from home, and in less than 48 hours, the entire 85 person team was fully remote with the same level of effectiveness and customer service provided in the office. The agility of the company, the team, and the support they are providing to small businesses represent the primary reasons AdCellerant is Business Intelligence Group's Account Management Team of the year in the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award.

This quick shift in strategy allowed AdCellerant to create successful strategies for their partners and help small businesses generate revenue and stay in business during the pandemic.

ABOUT ADCELLERANT

AdCellerant is a technology and digital advertising company focused on making quality digital marketing accessible to every business. AdCellerant achieves this goal by partnering with local marketers, media companies, agencies, and channel sales organizations, helping them leverage AdCellerant's proprietary advertising software platform, UI.Marketing.

