AdCellerant is Honored in Built In Colorado's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant today announced it was included on Built In Colorado's list of Best Places to Work in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition because we truly believe that one of the most important things we do is hire well. We hire brilliant, capable, and amazing people that drive the momentum we have at AdCellerant. They deserve to enjoy coming into work everyday! Richard Branson said it best, 'Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don't want to.' Thank you for this honor," said Shelby Carlson, COO, Co-Founder.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

ABOUT ADCELLERANT

AdCellerant is a digital advertising and technology company focused on making quality digital marketing accessible to every business. AdCellerant achieves this goal by partnering with local marketers, media companies, agencies, and channel sales organizations, helping them leverage AdCellerant's proprietary advertising software platform, UI.Marketing.

Website: https://www.adcellerant.com/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Contact: Meghan Brito, (720) 827-2034, mbrito@adcellerant.com

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC

Related Links

https://www.adcellerant.com

