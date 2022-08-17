AdCellerant Lands on the Inc. 5000 List for the 5th Year in a Row

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that AdCellerant is No. 2,418 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious running of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. AdCellerant ranked in the top 0.07 percent of all companies in growth. This list represents a unique look at successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment–independent small businesses. Companies like Sugarwish, Casely, Eon, Bluestaq, and many other well-known names, gained their first bit of exposure as honorees or served as repeat honorees on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

"When we started the company in 2013, one of our early goals was to make the Inc. 5000 list, and after nine years, we're humbled to post 240% growth, especially with a pandemic year during the period," said Brock Berry, CEO, and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "To be here on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year in a row is an honor we never thought possible, but it proves our goal to make Madison Avenue level digital marketing solutions available to Main Street businesses resonates with the market."

AdCellerant's core business model provides digital advertising solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through white-label channel sales partners. Through even the toughest of circumstances like a global pandemic and economic downturn, AdCellerant shifted our focus to creating sustainable business models that gave local businesses the tools they needed to succeed beyond the most challenging times.

A high five to AdCellerant for five consecutive years!

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are competitive within their markets, and among this list, only 276 honorees have made it on the list five times in a row, AdCellerant being one of them.

Among the list, the average three-year growth rate soared to 230 percent, and median revenue reached $317.6 billion. These companies, on average, had grown since 2016 during a stretch when the economy only increased by 15 percent. Together, those companies added more than 1,179,282 jobs over the last few years. The final ranking results for AdCellerant:

79 in Colorado

210 in Advertising and Marketing

56 in Denver

2,418 overall rank

"My biggest high five goes to our team who built a technology and product platform with a 98.5% retention rate. We wouldn't be here without them and what they've built for our clients," Berry said. "Our team is honored to see the success we're driving for our partners and their small-to-medium-sized business advertisers, which is an even greater achievement. The success we drive for them drives our team."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 16, 2022.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

Contact information:

Meghan Brito

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC