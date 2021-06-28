AdCellerant Wins Globee® Gold in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named AdCellerant's Account Management team a winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.

The annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards are an industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.

AdCellerant was recognized as a gold winner for Best Sales Enablement Program of the Year. AdCellerant deployed tactics ranging from helping more traditional businesses set up virtual methods of doing business to creating entire e-commerce solutions to keep brick and mortar stores selling during this unprecedented time. In March 2020, the team started a biweekly webinar series focused on where channel resellers should focus, what industries they should prospect, and what messaging would resonate with the public during the unprecedented shutdown of nearly all 150+ markets where AdCellerant's 300+ partners operate.

AdCellerant created more cost-effective pricing models to allow businesses to keep advertising and generate revenue at a lower cost. The AdCellerant team created and distributed hours of video content and 100s of pages of written content designed to help partners and their advertisers with advertising strategies, creative messaging, and best practices. By focusing on customers and their customers, AdCellerant was able to create a forecast that flattened the negative 'business curve' created by COVID-19. This intense focus and support helped one partner return to pre-COVID revenue by June, after a 30% revenue drop in April.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an industry player by Globee Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said CRO Melissa Sheehan. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully set partners up to thrive during the economic downturn by leveraging the power of digital advertising, technology, and education."

Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is the world's premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement, which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing.

"Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service are key to customer success," said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. "Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth."

