ADCOLOR 2020 Goes Virtual

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced ADCOLOR 2020 will be going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. This includes the ADCOLOR Conference, ADCOLOR FUTURES program and the 14th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. The decision to go virtual was made in light of national and state regulations and to adhere to guidance from public health officials.

As part of the adjustment to this year's format, ADCOLOR 2020 will now be held online from Tuesday, September 8th to Thursday, September 10th. Additional details on the full schedule and conference content will be provided at a later date. Registration for the online event will open in June.

"Business as usual has quickly turned into business unusual amid COVID-19, and our main priorities right now are to continue supporting our community and to prioritize everyone's health and well-being," says ADCOLOR's Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "Communities of color have been disproportionately affected during this pandemic, making it especially important that we uphold our mission and champion these and all communities in the creative, marketing and tech industries even when it can't be done in person. We are extremely grateful for the partners who have supported us through this adjustment despite their own set of challenges, and we're excited to execute something great together."

Upholding its 2020 theme of "Here For It", ADCOLOR is continuing all ADCOLOR Award nominations and ADCOLOR FUTURES applications as planned. For both opportunities, the deadline for submissions has been extended to Friday, June 5th.

Additionally, as part of the organization's decision to pivot this year's event to an online experience, ADCOLOR has decided it will reinstate its Atlanta location for ADCOLOR 2021. The event will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta next September, marking the organization's 15th anniversary and the first time celebrating in Atlanta.

For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2020, please visit www.adcolor.org and follow @adcolor on social media.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR 2020 Partners

Facebook, Google|YouTube, Omnicom Group, Apple, DIAGEO, Verizon Media, ADWEEK, GSD&M, MSL Group, Omnicom Media Group, 72andSunny, LinkedIn

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

72andSunny, The ADVERTISING Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, BBDO, Deutsch, Energy BBDO, Droga5, Facebook, Hearst Magazines Division, MSL Group, Omnicom Group, The One Club for Creativity, Stephen Kim, TBWA\Worldwide, Jones Knowles Ritchie

CONTACT: Katie Beaule, [email protected]

SOURCE ADCOLOR

Related Links

http://www.adcolor.org

