ADCOLOR in Music Announces Inaugural Event and Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled details for its first-ever ADCOLOR in Music event. The virtual, two-day gathering will take place on March 8 and 9 with content running from 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET. Registered attendees will be able to view the full schedule of sessions and performances free of charge on the ADCOLOR virtual event site.

This announcement follows the organization's recent launch of ADCOLOR in Music, an initiative that aims to help diverse professionals in the music industry RISE UP and REACH BACK by amplifying their achievements and creating a space to nurture the next generation of changemakers. The two-day event will feature a variety of industry trailblazers, including Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr.; Emmy Award-winning TV host, podcast host, actress and producer Zuri Hall; as well as content powered by Apple Music, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Pandora and many more.

In addition, day two of the event will include an exclusive conversation with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R., as well as a special performance by Grammy and NAACP Image Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and actress Estelle.

"This is such an exciting and historic time for the ADCOLOR organization," said Tiffany R. Warren, founder and president of ADCOLOR. "It's a huge milestone to have such an influential industry joining our ranks and embracing our commitment to diversity — on our fifteenth anniversary, no less. I couldn't be more excited to see how the ADCOLOR community welcomes this new group and to witness the positive change that comes from it."

ADCOLOR in Music is proud to announce an incredible list of founding partners. They include Apple Music, Billboard, Cashmere Agency, iHeartMedia, Pandora, Recording Academy®, Revolt Media & TV, Sony Music Group, Spotify, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

ADCOLOR also today welcomed the inaugural ADCOLOR in Music Advisory Board. Grammy-nominated rapper, DJ, actress and philanthropist MC LYTE, and music mogul and CEO of Sportyrich Enterprises Michael L. Bivins, will lead the Advisory Board as co-chairs. Other music industry icons and leaders on the Board include:

Akintayo Adewole , Photographer, Filmmaker and Music Director, Adewole Photo + Film / Akande Music

, Photographer, Filmmaker and Music Director, + Film / Anthony Hamilton , Grammy Award Winner, Singer, Songwriter, Entertainer, Philanthropist and Activist

, Grammy Award Winner, Singer, Songwriter, Entertainer, Philanthropist and Activist Brandon Rochon , North American CEO/CCO, Kastner

, North American CEO/CCO, Kastner Dr. Maurice Stinnett , Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Warner Music Group

, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Warner Music Group Hannah Karp , Editorial Director, Billboard

, Editorial Director, Billboard Jason White , Chief Marketing Officer, Curaleaf

, Chief Marketing Officer, Curaleaf Liliahn Majeed, SVP, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer, Universal Music Group

MAJOR, Grammy-Nominated Artist and Actor

Ryan Butler , Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Recording Academy ®

, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Recording Academy Ryan Ford , President and Chief Creative Officer, Cashmere Agency

, President and Chief Creative Officer, Cashmere Agency Sofia Hernandez , Head of Business Marketing, North America , TikTok

, Head of Business Marketing, , TikTok Ted Suh , Head of Music Partnerships, Snap

, Head of Music Partnerships, Snap Tiffany R. Warren , Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group

, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group Travis Robinson , Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Spotify; Co-Founder and CEO, Zeal Culture

, Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Spotify; Co-Founder and CEO, Zeal Culture Valeshia Butterfield Jones , Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Recording Academy ®

, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Recording Academy Yesenia Bello , Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, iHeartMedia

, Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, iHeartMedia Yvonne McNair , Emmy-nominated event producer; Chief Experience Officer and Founder, Captivate Marketing Group

, Emmy-nominated event producer; Chief Experience Officer and Founder, Captivate Marketing Group 9th Wonder, Grammy Award Winner Producer, DJ, Lecturer, Professor, Executive and Harvard Fellow

"From an ADCOLOR Award winner, performer and speaker, I've been a part of the organization in a variety of ways," said MC LYTE, recipient of the 2015 ADCOLOR Catalyst Award. "I'm honored that I have the opportunity to continue this journey with ADCOLOR by becoming co-chair of its new Advisory Board. I'm ready to introduce music professionals to its mission and show them the unmatched community and space ADCOLOR offers."

"ADCOLOR's motto of 'Rise Up, Reach Back' hits home with me," said Michael L. Bivins, who headlined ADCOLOR's first-ever ADCOLOR After Dark concert in 2019. "Too many times I've seen talent of color being overlooked, underinvested in or just simply not granted the opportunities they deserve. As co-chair, I'm ready to call in the music industry and create positive change for those behind me."

To participate in the ADCOLOR in Music event, please register at adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com. Additional details on the schedule, speakers and performances will be shared prior to the event. Please continue to visit the virtual event site and follow @adcolor on social media for updates.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

