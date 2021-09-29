ADCOLOR Unveils Additional Details for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled additional details for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021, with an exciting schedule of speakers, events and performances. With five days of content airing from October 4-8th, the hybrid annual event will encompass the ADCOLOR Conference, ADCOLOR FUTURES program and the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Providing both limited in-person attendance at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City as well as a dynamic virtual offering, this year's event will feature esteemed leaders from a wide span of creative industries, networking and engagement opportunities, and several performances from prominent artists.

ADCOLOR Everywhere will kick off virtually on Monday, October 4th with the ADCOLOR FUTURES Hackathon airing online from 4:00pm-5:30pm ET. The brief for this year's hackathon, presented by Apple, has a theme of "Pull Up for Accountability". Teams will be assigned a specific industry and will have a limited amount of time to create a customized solution that is presented to a panel of judges. Winners of the Hackathon will be announced on October 5th.

"Unlimited" ticket holders will also have online access to breakout sessions starting at 10am ET. The sessions include speakers such as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, OBE; writer and director, Barry Jenkins; singer, songwriter and actress, Brandy; showrunner and executive producer of the new upcoming Amazon Original series With Love, Gloria Calderón Kellett; NBC News anchors, Ayman Mohyeldin and Yasmin Vossoughian; and Global VP of Editorial and Publishing at Netflix, Michelle Lee.

Hybrid content will then begin on Tuesday, October 5th with the ADCOLOR Conference, hosted by author, podcast host, success coach and internationally recognized leadership speaker, Antonio Neves. Content will run from 10am-6pm ET and feature a fireside chat with award-winning TV host, journalist, author and philanthropist, Tamron Hall. Also taking the stage will be co-host and executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's "Making the Cut", Tim Gunn, with the series' Season 2 winner, fashion designer Andrea Pitter.

Other mainstage sessions for the day feature thought leaders such as Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon, Diego Scotti; CEO of REVOLT Media, Detavio Samuels; Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Marketing and Consumer Business at Microsoft, Christopher Capossela; host of the "Essential Voices" podcast, Wilmer Valderrama; host of "Black Tech Green Money" podcast, Will Lucas; and Chief Creative Officer at iHeartMedia, Rahul Sabnis.

Conference content will resume on Wednesday, October 6th with another full day of mainstage sessions. Held from 10am-6pm ET, the sessions will include a powerful discussion with 2021 ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon Award Honoree, actor and producer, Daniel Dae Kim. There will also be a noteworthy fireside chat with actress and host, Yvette Nicole Brown. Other must-see speakers include Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, philanthropist and founder of YELLOW, Pharrell Williams; VP of Partnerships at Lean In, Archana Gilravi; actress, singer, DJ, reality star and activist, Peppermint; and Vice President at MTV Entertainment Group/ViacomCBS, Erika Soto Lamb.

The final day of Conference content on Thursday, October 7th will celebrate ADCOLOR in Music. Leading the conversations from 10am-3pm ET will be industry veterans as well as change agents in podcasting and production, including artist, activist and founder of S1C, Miguel; Head/GM, African Music Strategy at Sony Music Group, Tunde Ajaba-Ogundipe; award-winning journalist, culture critic and multi-hyphenate creator, Jemele Hill; Executive Producer at Spotify Studios and the Head of Content at The Unbothered Network, Christina M. Tapper; and Vice President & Head, Business & Legal Affairs, Global Digital Business at Sony Music Entertainment, Jeff Walker. The day will also include a fireside chat with ADCOLOR in Music Advisory Board co-chair, Grammy-nominated rapper, DJ, actress and philanthropist, MC Lyte.

The day will then conclude with ADCOLOR's 2021 After Dark event: The Linkup, hosted by Estelle. The virtual concert will embrace ADCOLOR Everywhere's international reach by bringing the Caribbean to the ADCOLOR stage, with performances by Cham Alison Hinds, Elephant Man, Mr. Vegas, Sister, Wayne Wonder and more. The night's lineup will also include DJ M.O.S. and DJ Max Glazer. The concert will be live streamed starting at 8pm ET.

ADCOLOR Everywhere will then close out on Friday, October 8th with the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. In advance of the show, ADCOLOR will be releasing exclusive panel discussions with the 2021 nominees and honorees to its "Unlimited" ticket holders. The award show will begin at 7pm ET and feature 2015 ADCOLOR Catalyst, MC Lyte, as host.

Presenters include creative industry titans such as Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor, MAJOR.; 2017 ADCOLOR Legend and Global Chief Marketing Officer of VICE Media Group, Nadja Bellan-White; 2017 ADCOLOR Advocate, actor and producer, Wilson Cruz; 2011 ADCOLOR | One Club Creative and President and CCO of CARTWRIGHT, Keith Cartwright; 2014 ADCOLOR Rockstar and Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, Bozoma Saint John; and more. As a special addition, the night will include performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters, Emily King and Ro James.

Following the award show, festivities will continue from 10pm-12am ET at the ADCOLOR After Party. ADCOLOR Award host MC Lyte will be taking the stage for the virtual celebration alongside DJ Olivia Dope. The live streamed performances will close out ADCOLOR's 2021 event.

"After going virtual last year and having over 150,000 total views in more than 50 countries, we knew a hybrid model was the best approach for this year," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "COVID continues to challenge us, but that isn't stopping us from providing our community an incredible five days of content. Whether you are part of our limited in-person audience or our growing online community of 10,000+ ADCOLOR Everywhere members, we are ensuring you're pulling up to an experience full of inspiring thought-leadership, exciting performances and valuable networking opportunities."

To purchase a virtual ticket, please visit adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com. Registered attendees will be able to view all ADCOLOR Everywhere content from the virtual event site starting on October 4th. Additional details on the schedule, speakers and performances will be shared prior to the event. Please continue to visit the virtual event site and follow @adcolor on social media for updates.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021 Partners

Amazon, Facebook, Google|YouTube, Spotify, Diageo, Doordash, TikTok, Apple, Snap Inc., LinkedIn, Citi, Disney Advertising Sales, Droga5, iHeart, Microsoft, Omnicom Group, Real Chemistry, Sony Music Group, SXM Media, Twitter, Yahoo, Adweek, Deutsch LA, Minority Report Podcast, MSL, sparks & honey, ViacomCBS, Hearst Magazines, Tripadvisor, WPP, NBCUniversal, Electronic Arts, Publicis, Vevo, Wieden+Kennedy, Edelman, Media.Monks, Square, Inc., 72andSunny, MLB, NFL, DDB, Dentsu, Ferrara, Integral Ad Science, McCann, Mother, MullenLowe, Roundel, Taboola

ADCOLOR in Music Partners

Apple Music, Beats, Billboard, Blacktag, Cashmere, iHeartMedia, Pandora, Revolt, Sony Music Group, Spotify, SXM Media, The Recording Academy, TikTok, Universal Music Group, Vevo, Warner Music Group

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

American Advertising Federation, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Facebook, Google|YouTube, Hearst Magazines, JKR Global, McCann Worldgroup, Microsoft, MSL, Omnicom Group, Richemont, Snap Inc., Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of New York

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Captivate Marketing Group, Casa99 Marketing, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Mark Clennon Photography, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

SOURCE ADCOLOR