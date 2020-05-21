ADCom Solutions Launches Managed AIOps Solution Powered by Zenoss

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced ADCom Solutions has selected Zenoss AIOps and full-stack monitoring as the basis for its newest managed service offerings. The unique service-centric monitoring capabilities from Zenoss serve as a foundational element of ADCom's strategic digital transformation initiatives.

ADCom designs, implements and manages complex IT environments for some of the nation's largest companies and service providers. With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, ADCom recognized early that innovation was a key ingredient for keeping up with the increasing rates of change in modern IT environments. This spawned a strategic digital transformation initiative that has put ADCom on the cutting edge of managed service providers.

Zenoss enhances ADCom's core infrastructure monitoring strengths by adding the ability to manage entire customer stacks, including all on-prem and cloud resources from system-level components to applications. This enables ADCom to visualize IT service dependencies and prevent disruptions that could impact their customers' businesses.

"Digital transformation isn't optional, it's critical for companies to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world," said RJ Chapple, president of ADCom Solutions. "Our customers rely on us for innovative solutions that will help them tame modern, complex environments, and Zenoss combined with our ServiceNow and fully staffed NOC as a foundation becomes a key enabler for us in that endeavor."

ADCom leverages several integrations for automating key ITOM processes to bring massive efficiency improvements. One such integration, between Zenoss and ServiceNow , simplifies CMDB deployments, automates ticketing and dramatically accelerates problem resolution.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex multicloud environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"ADCom has been a great partner in collaborating with us to solve some of the most complex customer problems in modern IT environments," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We're proud to call them a partner and look forward to many years of joint innovation."

About ADCom Solutions

For over 35 years, ADCom Solutions has designed, implemented and managed complex IT environments for some of the nation's largest companies and service providers. A relentless focus on customer satisfaction and supporting partners is the foundation on which ADCom has been built. ADCom's success is the result of a strong sales team, knowledgeable engineers, dedicated project management and strategic partnerships. The ADCom industry-leading network management platform (SimplicIT) provides for management of application and network performance and availability 7x24x365, giving customers and partners peace of mind and a bench of resources expanding their internal teams. ADCom provides organizations with complete solutions. Whether it is managed, security, field or carrier services, ADCom delivers industry leading solutions with outstanding customer service and three core differentiators in today's marketplace: speed, flexibility and customization.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

