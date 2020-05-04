Addepar Announces Alternatives Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management, today announced the launch of Marketplace. This new application within the Addepar platform allows clients to view and assess a range of offerings and digitally initiate transactions through trusted partners. Offered through Addepar's subsidiary broker-dealer, Acervus Securities, Marketplace is available to existing Addepar clients, and features private equity and hedge funds, secondary market liquidity solutions, shares in private companies, and cash programs. Marketplace clients can access and evaluate these financial products and solutions in a modern, streamlined application and can transact seamlessly and securely on each partner's execution platform.

"Addepar was started in 2009 in the wake of the last financial crisis, and this has been a cornerstone of our founding vision for the last decade," said CEO Eric Poirier. "Marketplace unifies access to financial products like alternatives and private assets, which have historically been fragmented and opaque. Our clients manage and advise on nearly $2T in assets on Addepar, with more than 35% held in alternatives and private assets. Marketplace further empowers them to utilize the data and technology to make investments that deliver real results. This global pandemic and corresponding market volatility is our catalyst to launch this valuable offering. Our clients are demanding longer-term investments that fuel lasting solutions, and the world now has a wide range of problems that we all must confront and solve together. It's time for market-driven forces to efficiently allocate capital and resources on a global basis as we collectively reach for a new normal -- and one that's better than the old one."

Available today to clients, Marketplace currently has offerings for:

Hedge Funds & Private Equity: Established and emerging alternative investment strategies that include hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate and venture capital funds — made available through Artivest . Partnership forthcoming with iCapital Network .

Established and emerging alternative investment strategies that include hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate and venture capital funds — Liquidity Solutions for Fund Interests: Anonymous, efficient and transparent secondary market liquidity solutions for owners and managers of illiquid investments in private funds — made available through Melting Point Solutions .

Anonymous, efficient and transparent secondary market liquidity solutions for owners and managers of illiquid investments in private funds — Private Company Securities: A secure and transparent process in the secondary market, for investing in late-stage, pre-IPO technology companies via single company investment funds, diversified funds and thematic funds — made available through EquityZen . Partnership forthcoming with Zanbato .

A secure and transparent process in the secondary market, for investing in late-stage, pre-IPO technology companies via single company investment funds, diversified funds and thematic funds — Cash Management: FICA ® For Advisors, a liquid extended FDIC insured cash deposit program with a competitive yield, and FICA For Impact ®, an impact cash solution that allocates deposits to hundreds of community banks across the U.S. that assist small businesses — made available through StoneCastle Cash Management .

Transactions in Marketplace will automatically feed back to Addepar's analysis and reporting application. Addepar is not originating its own financial products and is committed to an open architecture model. Marketplace will offer access to partners that have undergone Acervus' stringent diligence process. Addepar will continuously feature valuable partners and differentiated financial products and will use data-driven market forces to help the best ideas win.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. The company's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices and large financial institutions that manage data for over $1.7 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2020, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 for the 5th consecutive year and in 2018 received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City and Salt Lake City. All brokerage services offered through Acervus Securities Inc., member FINRA / SIPC.

SOURCE Addepar

Related Links

http://addepar.com

