Addepar Surpasses $1.7 Trillion in Assets on its Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management, announced key growth milestones. Assets on Addepar's platform have surpassed $1.7 trillion. Up from $1.3 trillion in December 2018, the company has grown assets on its platform at an average of $10 billion per week in the past year.

Addepar CEO Eric Poirier said, "The wealth management industry is in the midst of a transformation, and those who operate in private wealth recognize that the stakes are high and increasing. RIAs of all types are rushing to differentiate themselves by delivering tailored advice and solutions to each client while growing their business. For the first time, with Addepar, wealth managers can fully achieve their objective of providing clients with highly personalized experiences in an efficient and scalable way. As a result, they are beating the market in terms of AUM growth."

RIA Database has validated that growth has occurred across a variety of firm sizes. Firms with AUM under $2.5 billion using Addepar outgrew the market by 465 basis points in 2018 and 305 basis points in 2017, and firms with $2.5 billion to $10 billion using Addepar outgrew the market by 295 basis points in 2018 and 531 basis points in 2017.

Addepar is increasingly the platform of choice for RIAs who are taking a modern approach to the client experience and who see the value in investing in a flexible, data-driven platform to deliver more predictable, scalable results.

Addepar now has more than 400 family offices, RIAs and large financial institutions using its platform and is processing more than 1.5 million custody accounts daily from more than 200 direct feeds with banks. The company is well known for its category-defining performance reporting and analytics platform, powering outcomes for many of the world's most notable wealth managers and their investors. Addepar aggregates portfolio, market, and client data all in one place and enables advice on every investment type, currency, and business entity.

"The consistently strong growth at Addepar reflects the competitive advantages the platform brings to advisors and investors across an ever-expanding client base," said Addepar board member and investor, Laurence A. Tosi, Managing Partner of WestCap and founder of iPreo, the leading capital markets technology platform now part of IHS Markit. "Addepar's industry-best technology and data capabilities provide risk managers with unique insights and decision tools, including the recently launched, industry-first, consolidated mobile app for instant access to portfolio risk and data. As we aggressively drive forward the Addepar product development pipeline, we are excited by opportunities to build analytics, insights and data sets on top of the platform and to further support our clients' investment decision-making process."

Addepar, Inc. is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics, and performance reporting in order to help investors with even the most complex portfolios make informed decisions. The company's performance reporting and analytics platform aggregates portfolio, market, and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices, and large financial institutions that manage data for over $1.7 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2018, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City and Salt Lake City.

