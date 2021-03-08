ADDF-Funded Investigators to Present Findings at Next Week's Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD 21)

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announced today that four of its funded researchers will be making presentations at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD 21), which will be held virtually from Barcelona, Spain March 9-14, 2021.

"The ADDF seeks out and maintains a diverse portfolio of novel drug and biomarker targets that reflect the many biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Howard Fillit, Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "We are excited to hear the latest updates from these investigators on some of the novel approaches we have supported since the early phases of research."

The ADDF-funded researchers will discuss two treatment strategies, including a repurposed anti-cancer drug with a dual mechanism of action that may affect two pathways implicated in Alzheimer's, and a novel drug that targets a single brain receptor that may protect neurons from multiple sources of damage associated with Alzheimer's. They will also cover both peripheral and digital diagnostic biomarkers, including the role of blood biomarker tests in early diagnosis and clinical trials, and validation of a new digital biomarker that could allow for in-home cognitive assessment.

Presentations focus on biological and digital biomarkers for early, affordable and non-invasive Alzheimer's diagnosis

Blood Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases - Utility in Clinical Trials and Practice. Dr. Henrik Zetterberg , Gothenburg University, Sweden . [Oral presentation during Imaging and Fluid Biomarkers session, Wednesday, March 10 , 10:45 a.m. -11:00 a.m. , Central European Time]

Dr. , University, . [Oral presentation during Imaging and Fluid Biomarkers session, , , Central European Time] Validity and Sensitivity of the Cogstate Brief Battery for In-clinic and At-home Cognitive Assessment in ADNI-3. Chris J. Edgar, Cogstate, U.K. [Oral presentation during AD Diagnosis, Early Phase AD, Clinical Trials session, Friday, March 12 , 8:15 a.m. -8:30 a.m. , Central European Time]

Investigators reporting on a repurposed oncology drug and a novel small molecule as trials move into phase 2

Rationale for the Phase II Clinical Trial Assessing the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Lenalidomide in Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer's Disease. Dr. Marwan Sabbagh , Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas . [Oral presentation during AD Treatment Strategies session, Saturday, March 13 , 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. , Central European Time]

Dr. , Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, . [Oral presentation during AD Treatment Strategies session, , – , Central European Time] LM11A-31 Small Molecule P75 Receptor Modulator –Preclinical Assessment and Biomarkers Relevant to a Phase 2a Exploratory Trial in Alzheimer's Disease. PharmatrophiX, Menlo Park, CA. Dr. Frank Longo , Stanford University ; Chairman of the Board and Founder of PharmatrophiX. [Oral presentation during AD Treatment Strategies session, Saturday, March 13 , 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. , Central European Time]

To view the full program for the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases visit the conference web page.

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $168 million to fund over 650 Alzheimer's drug discovery and biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

