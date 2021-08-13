Addiction Medication Clinic Announces Opening of New Outpatient Suboxone Program in Maryland

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Medication Clinic has opened its doors Summer 2021. This new state-of-the-art treatment center will offer medication-assisted treatment on an outpatient basis for individuals battling opioid addiction.

The expert, compassionate clinical team at Addiction Medication Clinic specializes in the treatment of opioid use disorder using Suboxone, a partial opioid agonist that blocks the opiate receptors in the brain and reduces a person's urges. For people who are desperate to stop using opioids but are unable to tolerate withdrawal symptoms and cravings, Suboxone can be an extremely viable alternative to methadone and other medications.

The specialists at Addiction Medication Clinic believe that people in recovery should have access to programs that are tailored to their individual needs and organized around their schedule. Unlike other Maryland Suboxone clinics, Addiction Medication Clinic offers convenient 15-minute in-and-out appointments, as well as a broad range of payment options, including Medicaid.

About Addiction Medication Clinic: Addiction Medication Clinic is an outpatient Suboxone clinic opening in Laurel, Maryland in the summer 2021. Convenient hours and 15-minute appointments are ideal for people balancing work and family obligations who are working to overcome an addiction to fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The experienced team at Addiction Medication Clinic is committed to providing respectful and efficient service to our customers. To learn more, reach out online at https://www.addictionmedicationclinic.com/ or call 833.360.0061 to get information about their hours and policies.

