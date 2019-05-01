Addiction Recovery Network: Announces New, More Fortified Treatment Program

TORONTO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Addiction Recovery Network has always served the Canadian people with the proficient handling of various types of addiction and mental health problems. The organization proudly announces that they have now fortified their existing program by way of providing a more complete mental health-based, non-12-step program with their addition of more well-qualified licensed mental health professionals, who meet with their primary clients one-on-one every day. Addiction Recovery Network program director Joe Siaga, says, "We have recently changed our treatment teams at all our centres to include only licensed clinical psychologists and therapists; it is important to note our addiction counselors are only support workers." Joe goes on to say, "Addiction Recovery Network has always billed itself as one of the best rehab solutions in Canada, but now we can say that we are the only treatment program in Canada that offers this type of program and delivery to each individual for their personal needs."

The main focus now for The Addiction Recovery Network program and its professionals, according to Dylan Maggiacomo the National Director, is to provide individual and personalized addiction and mental health therapy services to attain remarkable improvement in the lives of adolescents, young adults, adults and families attending their facilities. Dylan makes it very clear in stating, "Our new program makes it ideal for those suffering from mental health issues and no addictions to get the exact type of program for their needs." The Addiction Recovery Network does so now, as compared to the previous version of their program, by having the client and therapist meet in private every day, as the centre of focus of the individual's overall treatment program. They provide this new program at all their elite type facilities across Canada. Elaine Kinekind a facility manager in Alberta says, "We are known in Alberta and across Canada for our non-12-step and clinical mental health-based programming, elite type facilities and experienced professionals delivering success in addiction and mental health recovery."

The Addiction Recovery Network's Joe Siaga points out "In 2018, new legislation was passed in Alberta to make ALL private treatment centres become licensed and certified in order to operate; this certification includes all the professional therapists, as well as the program, and protocols and procedures, and as well as that counselors must all be licensed and registered with the new governing body Counseling Therapy federation. This will also ensure that every person now deciding to use the services of a private centre will know that they are safe and that the centre is regulated." Clinical director in Ontario Bev Lucas says, "We are the only ones providing each client with their own private clinical therapists for one-on-one sessions every day while in treatment; no other centre that we know of in Canada provides this."

About Addiction Recovery Network

The Addiction Recovery Network is a treatment organization that started in 2006 at a small location in Toronto, and over the next six to seven years grew to more than three locations across Canada, treating hundreds of Canadians each year. The Addiction Recovery Network made its program a national-level, mental health non-12-step model, servicing each of its clients separately and priding itself on daily one-on-one therapy to become one of the highest success rate organizations in Canada.

You can contact the Addiction Recovery Network at info@recoverynetwork.ca or toll-free at (844) 364-3737

