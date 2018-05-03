Addiction Recovery Professional Jonathan M. Hall Named Director of Outpatient Services at Recovery Centers of America-Danvers

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a neighborhood-based addiction treatment provider delivering individualized, evidence-based care, announced today that Jonathan M. Hall, MM, has joined the Danvers, Mass., facility as its director of outpatient services. In this role, Hall, who has more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare experience, will be responsible for overseeing the facility's outpatient rehabilitation programs to ensure the highest standard of clinical care.

"We're thrilled to welcome someone of Jonathan's caliber to our growing team," said Recovery Centers of America-Danvers CEO Laura Ames. "His ability to connect with patients and develop complex and innovative treatment plans, as well as his passion for mentorship, will bring enormous benefits to our patients and staff."

Previously, Hall served as director of public health programs and clinical and program operations at Boston Medical Center (BMC). During his 18-year career with BMC, he developed and implemented numerous programs to assist those in the Boston community suffering from substance use disorders, including the oversight and management of a street-level drop-in site for patients and an infectious disease outpatient clinic serving high-risk populations. He has also served additional leadership roles at Shepard Payne Associates, Musicians Assistance Program, CAB Health & Recovery, and Victory Programs.

Hall earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in human services management from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and his Master of Management with a concentration in health care management from Cambridge College. He is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor.

Active in the local medical community, he currently serves on the board of directors for Right Turn for Recovery and the advisory board of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). He has been a long-term member of the Massachusetts DPH Integrated Prevention and Care Committee and the Massachusetts DPH PrEP Community of Practice, a prevention program for those at high risk for contracting HIV.

