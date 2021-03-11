Addison Rae's ITEM Beauty Debuts Skincare Collection

"When I moved to Los Angeles from Louisiana, my entire attitude about skincare changed. I went from a super humid environment to a drier climate, which forced my entire skincare routine to change. I tried a lot of products and did so much research – I was struggling to find the perfect products. When I launched ITEM, I knew that I wanted it to expand into skincare so we could create products that were effective, clean and easy to use," says Addison Rae. "Makeup and skincare go hand in hand in my mind. My goal with our debut skincare line was to make it a great first step for young people and easy to use, starting with cleansers and moisturizers for all types of skins."

ITEM Beauty's premium formulas are totally free of synthetic fragrance, sulfates, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil. Suitable for all skin types at an accessible price point, ITEM's skincare line is perfect for all consumers, especially Gen Z. The launch collection features four essentials including:

FAST PASS: AHA Gel Cleanser ($18) - This gentle, skin-balancing cleanser quickly removes daily grime. Botanical extracts like aloe leaf and cabbage rose flower help soothe and calm, while a blend of natural AHAs add bonus brightening benefits. Sodium hyaluronate helps lock in moisture.

- This gentle, skin-balancing cleanser quickly removes daily grime. Botanical extracts like aloe leaf and cabbage rose flower help soothe and calm, while a blend of natural AHAs add bonus brightening benefits. Sodium hyaluronate helps lock in moisture. SLICK TYPE: Replenishing Cleansing Balm and Makeup Melter ($20) - This scoopable cleansing balm melts away makeup and dirt without stripping skin. Enriched with natural emollients including olive fruit oil, grape seed oil and rosehip oil to replenish skin with essential moisture.

- This scoopable cleansing balm melts away makeup and dirt without stripping skin. Enriched with natural emollients including olive fruit oil, grape seed oil and rosehip oil to replenish skin with essential moisture. LITE SAUCE: Balancing Gel Moisturizer ($20) - This lightweight gel moisturizer hydrates and balances skin with glycerin, tiger grass extract, murumuru butter and ceramides to replenish natural moisture without clogging pores or leaving any greasy feels.

- This lightweight gel moisturizer hydrates and balances skin with glycerin, tiger grass extract, murumuru butter and ceramides to replenish natural moisture without clogging pores or leaving any greasy feels. OVERDEW: Xtra Intensive Moisturizer ($20) - This fast-absorbing, super-luxe moisturizer intensely hydrates without leaving any stickiness. Tiger grass extract, argan oil, murumuru butter and magnolia berry extract deeply moisturizes.

ITEM Beauty is available on ITEMBeauty.com, and is sampled through Madeby Collective's sister brand IPSY, the largest beauty membership in the world, via its iconic Glam Bag.

About ITEM Beauty

ITEM Beauty, developed by TikTok star Addison Rae and beauty brand incubator Madeby Collective, is a dermatologist-tested, clean beauty brand that promises to redefine beauty norms by instilling confidence, self-love and self-expression. ITEM Beauty products are thoughtfully developed for Gen Z consumers with bold, fuss-free packaging and unexpected product forms. Every formula is packed with clean, science-backed ingredients and is free of parabens, phthalates, talc, and mineral oil. To learn more, visit www.ITEMBeauty.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Breen

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Madeby Collective