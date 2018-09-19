Addison's Disease Epiomic Epidemiology Forecast to 2028 - Focus on 22 Major Markets

DUBLIN, Sept 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Addison's Disease Forecast In 22 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Addison's disease (AD) is a chronic and rare endocrinal disorder, caused by destruction of the adrenal cortex which leads to the reduced production of glucocorticoids, mineralocorticoids and adrenal androgens. Chronic adrenal insufficiency and hypersecretion of ACTH is representative of the basic clinical signs and symptoms. AD can be part of the autoimmune polyglandular syndrome (PAS) (type 1 and 2), or it may present as an isolated disorder. PAS usually also affects other endocrine glands including the thyroid, pancreatic beta cells and stomach cells that allow absorption of vitamin B12 (producing pernicious anaemia).

This report provides the current prevalent population for AD across 22 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, AD patients grouped by disease classification and comorbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of AD include:

Autoimmune thyroiditis (AT)

Type 1 diabetes (T1D)

Anaemia

Vitiligo

Chronic fatigue

Premature ovarian failure

Hypopigmentation

Key Topics Covered:



List Of Tables And Figures Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Addison'S Disease Features Of Addison'S Disease Patients Comorbidities Of Addison'S Disease Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84gg3k/addisons_disease?w=5

SOURCE Research and Markets

