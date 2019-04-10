Additional Patent Protection for Melflufen Granted in the US Until 2033

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) today announced that the US patent and trademark office has issued a notice that they intend to grant additional patents to Oncopeptides AB in the US. Oncopeptides has previously received the corresponding patent protection both in Japan and Europe.

These patents (application numbers 14/438473 and 15/225323) protect, inter alia, the freeze-dried formulation. The patent protection extends to 2033. The freeze-dried preparation with melflufen is intended to be marketed at a future approval.

"We have now approved formulation patents in all major key markets for melflufen. This further increases the protection of melflufen in addition to the composition of matter patent and orphan drug market exclusivity. The formulation patent has a significant strategic value since the preparation of melflufen to a freeze-dried powder is necessary in the treatment of patients as it is the only stable formulation for melflufen. This is a foundation for the future potential commercial value of melflufen in these key markets", commented Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Compounds (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in a global pivotal Phase 3 trial and in three additional supporting clinical trials. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

