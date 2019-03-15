Additive Manufacturing: Global Market Insights & Future Estimations to 2027 - Anticipating a CAGR of 17.7%

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material; Technology; and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global additive manufacturing market is expected to grow to US$ 36.61 billion by 2027 from US$ 8.44 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry.

Further, the manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory.

Evolution in additive manufacturing technology is occurring at a high rate. Additive manufacturing helps in transforming the entire manufacturing process with minimal costs and improved quality. Now the manufacturers are shifting towards the use of additive manufacturing in a fully embraced environment.

Countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, Koreas has identified the potential of additive manufacturing and therefore are looking ahead to deploy these technologies in their respective processes for mass production. This factor is expected to provide a huge boost to the additive manufacturing market.

The additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, and end-users. Additive manufacturing allows the production of a range of parts for several end use industries. The additive manufacturing market by the material is segmented considering various materials used in the production of components and include plastic, metals, ceramic, glass, etc. Amongst them, plastic is the leading material for additive manufacturing which is cost effective compared to other materials.

Thermoplastics have been used in the additive manufacturing market since long and are integral to the production of a wide variety of parts for a wide range of industries. However, earlier, ceramic and glass had limited applications in the additive manufacturing market owing to working temperature limitations. Whereas, research and development for these materials have overcome the challenges of working with these materials at very high temperature.

Geographically, the additive manufacturing market is currently dominated by North America especially by the United States. However, the additive manufacturing market is expected to depict high growth in the Asia Pacific. The growth in Asia Pacific additive manufacturing market is mainly attributed to the high growth in the manufacturing sector. Also, the surge in demand for lightweight and high strength components with precise designs is expected to boost the market in this region further.

Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Additive Manufacturing Market Landscape

3.1.1 Global Additive Manufacturing Market - by Material

3.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing Market - by Technology

3.1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing Market - by End User

3.1.4 Global Additive Manufacturing Market - by Geography

3.2 Pest Analysis

3.2.1 North America - Pest Analysis

3.2.2 Europe - Pest Analysis

3.2.3 Asia Pacific - Pest Analysis

3.2.4 Middle East and Africa - Pest Analysis

3.2.5 South America - Pest Analysis



4. Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Burgeoning Need For Automation and Cost-Effective Technology

4.1.2 Ease of Designing Complex Products and Parts Designs Further Garner Interests Towards Additive Manufacturing Adoptions

4.1.3 Value Added Benefits Achieved With Additive Manufacturing

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Concerns Around the Usage of Additive Manufacturing Processes

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Swift Growth of Manufacturing Industry

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Emergence of Factory Automation

4.4.2 Emerging Cloud Based Technologies

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Additive Manufacturing Market - Global

5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis - by Material

6.1 Overview

6.2 Additive Manufacturing Market Breakdown, by Material, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Plastic

6.4 Metal

6.5 Ceramics

6.6 Others



7. Additive Manufacturingmarket Revenue and Forecast To 2027 - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Additive Manufacturing Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Selective Laser Sintering (Sls) Market

7.4 Stereo Lithography (Sla) Market

7.5 Fused Deposition Modeling (Fdm) Market

7.6 Others (Dmls, Lmd, Multi-Jet Modelling) Market



8. Additive Manufacturingmarket Revenue and Forecast To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Additive Manufacturing Market Breakdown, by End User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Automotive Market

8.4 Aerospace Market

8.5 Healthcare Market

8.6 Industrial Manufacturing Market

8.7 Others



9. Global Additive Manufacturing Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Apac Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea) Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.6 Sam Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Company Profiles

12.1 3D Hubs B.V.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 Key Developments

12.2 3D Systems Inc.

12.3 3T RPD Ltd.

12.4 Arcam AB

12.5 Envisiontec Inc.

12.6 EOS GmbH

12.7 GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

12.8 Protocam

12.9 Sciaky Inc.

12.10 Stratasys Ltd.



