Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector - A Manager's Guide

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manager's Guide to Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After a few years of evaluating and studying additive manufacturing applications, the oil and gas industry is now readying for full industrialization and implementation. After a challenging period due to dropping prices, the oil and gas sector is now ready to invest again. Additive manufacturing can provide some of the best value propositions for part production in the upstream, midstream and downstream segments, as well as energy generation.



Learning from experiences in rapid prototyping and tooling within other industries, such as the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors, many oil and gas operators and suppliers are now looking to use additive manufacturing in order to gain a key competitive edge in the production of advanced and complex final parts. The key next phase is going to be the development of clear guidelines and standards - and identify the ideal technologies and materials - for the full industrialization of additive manufacturing into the oil and gas manufacturing workflow.



Due to its great engineering challenges, its massive global scale and part size requirements, the oil and gas industry are slated to become the next great additive manufacturing adoption segment over the next decade.



This Manager's Guide Will Include:

The guidelines for process part requirements for additively manufactured oil and gas parts

An overview of the hardware technologies that are ideally suited for oil and gas part production.

An in-depth discussion on the various applications within the different segments of the oil and gas supply chain: upstream, midstream and downstream.

A critical analysis of the advantages from implementing additive manufacturing in rapid and multiple iteration prototyping, tooling (including jigs and fixtures) and direct part production

A detailed analysis of the types of parts that can be produced with additive manufacturing in oil and gas.

A discussion of the key materials (including primary metals but also polymers, ceramics, and composites) that can be used in additive manufacturing of parts for oil and gas applications.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Introduction to Additive Manufacturing for the Oil and Gas Industry

1.1 How Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Affect Adoption of AM

1.2 Why Invest in Additive Manufacturing?

1.3 Who Will Adopt Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Industry?

1.4 How Far Along Are You in the AM Adoption Model for Oil and Gas?

1.5 Why Should You Introduce AM in Your Supply Chain?

Chapter Two: Learning to 3D Print in Oil and Gas: the Additive Manufacturing Systems

2.1 Overview of AM Hardware Adoption by the Oil and Gas Industry

2.2 Getting Familiar with the Primary Metal AM Technologies that can be Used for Oil and Gas Applications

2.3 Polymer AM for Oil and Gas Applications of which You Need to be Aware



Chapter Three: Learning to 3D Print (Part 2): Which Materials Can You Use?

3.1 Latest Materials Developments

3.2 Which Metals Can You Use to 3D Print Oil and Gas Parts?

3.3 Polymer and Composite Materials for Oil and Gas AM



Chapter Four: What You Can Actually Do with Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas

4.1 Practical Applications of Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas

4.2 Overview of the AM Product and Process Lifecycle

4.3 Learning to Design Oil and Gas Parts for Additive Manufacturing

4.4 The Future of Oil and Gas Will Be Additively Manufactured



Chapter Five: Your Key Oil and Gas Suppliers of Additive Manufacturing Services and Guidelines

5.1 Recent Activity in AM by OEC Firms

5.2 Recent Activity in AM by Key Oil and Gas Industry Suppliers and Stakeholders



Companies Mentioned



Aidro

BP

China National Petroleum Corporation

DNV GL

Equinor

General Electric

Kennametal

Lloyd's Register

Repsol

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Aramco

Siemens

Sinopec Group

Total

Trelleborg

Wartsila

Wilhelmsen and Ivaldi Group

Woodside

voestalpine Oil and Gas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19kcp4

