Additive Manufacturing Leader Adds to Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, the leading manufacturer of dental 3D printers, accessories and resins today announced the addition of John Cox to the senior leadership team as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Cox brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the dental industry, most recently with a publicly-traded distributor of health care products and services and Nobel Biocare. He will oversee commercial and new business development responsibilities at SprintRay.

Mr. Cox's arrival brings with it a wealth of experience and key industry contacts that will further accelerate SprintRay's expansion within the dental market. "Adding John's industry and management experience is exactly the catalyst we need at this point in our growth trajectory," said Amir Mansouri, SprintRay CEO. "John has deep knowledge and understanding of technology integration from clinical, manufacturer and distribution perspectives. Combined with his passion for digital dentistry, we have made a fantastic addition to our leadership team. We are grateful for his arrival at SprintRay."

Cox will leverage his track record in building holistic solutions involving practice management, hardware and software integrations to help SprintRay usher in the next wave of digital dentistry, driven by additive manufacturing. "I have been excited by the promise that 3D printing holds for dentistry for some time. I can think of no better investment opportunity for a progressive practice that wants to transform the speed, quality and cost of care they deliver to their patients. I'm eager to translate my passion to help practices embrace this opportunity with a rapidly growing company like SprintRay."

SprintRay, based in Los Angeles, California, is the market leader for in-office dental 3D printing. Their product portfolio includes 3D printers, accessories, resins and software. SprintRay was started in 2014 via a Kickstarter campaign, and made a subsequent strategic decision to focus exclusively on the dental market in 2016. In 2019 the SprintRay Pro was introduced and immediately became the industry standard for its unmatched performance, versatility and value.

