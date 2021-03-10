Additive Orthopaedics® Announces New Patient Educational Website www.TotalTalusReplacement.com

Additive Orthopaedics received an approval order in February 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its Humanitarian Device Exemption application for the Patient Specific Talus Spacer for treatment of AVN of the talus. The approval order made the Additive Orthopaedics Patient Specific Talus Spacer the first and only patient specific total talus replacement implant approved by the FDA for use in the United States.

Carissa Kennison, Director of Marketing for Additive Orthopaedics stated, "We are proud to bring awareness of our novel technology to surgeons and patients suffering from AVN of the talus. There is now an FDA approved alternative solution to fusion or amputation that allows patients to regain motion in their ankle. We are impacting lives with this technology and there is a consistent theme from patients encouraging us to spread awareness to other patients in need. With the launch of the website, we are taking our first step."

The Patient Specific Talus Spacer is an additively manufactured, or 3D printed, patient specific implant that is designed and made individually for each patient using CT image data. The device allows a patient to regain motion and reduce pain until the time a fusion potentially becomes necessary.

Access the FDA bulletin announcement here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-world-first-its-kind-implant-treatment-rare-bone-disease-humanitarian-use-device

The www.TotalTalusReplacement.com website will continue to be updated with additional clinical information and to allow patients to locate surgeons in their area.

About Additive Orthopaedics, LLC.

Additive Orthopaedics leverages state-of-the-art 3D metal printing technology to design, manufacture, and market patient specific and off the shelf implants specializing in complex reconstructions, implant revisions, and limb salvage procedures. Built with LatTi-Structure® to support bony in-growth, Additive Orthopaedics develops advanced implants with complex geometries leading to enhanced osteo-integration, not previously possible with traditional manufacturing processes.

