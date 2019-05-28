Addus HomeCare To Participate In Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

FRISCO, Texas, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of comprehensive home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, which takes place June 4 ‑ 7, 2019, in New York City. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus

Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 39,000 consumers through 157 locations across 24 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

SOURCE Addus HomeCare Corporation

Related Links

http://www.addus.com

