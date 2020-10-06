Adecco Academy Honored for Best Work-Based Learning Program in U.S. Staffing and Recruiting Industry

This recognition is a testament to the drive and dedication of thousands of learners who have grown their skills. Tweet this

"This recognition is a testament to the drive and dedication of thousands of learners who have grown their skills through the Academy," said Joyce Russell, president of the Foundation. "We're on a mission to make lifelong learning a part of every career journey, and we are so proud of our learners for investing in their potential and future success."

Since the Academy's inception, more than 4,600 workers have enrolled and gained more than 2,000 unique skills. The curriculum covers high-demand competencies, like warehousing and distribution, welding, electronic assembly basics, machine operation, call center customer service and, most recently, digital literacy and COVID-19 contact tracer courses. Upon completing a course, learners receive a certificate or digital badge to share their new skills with prospective employers—helping workers build their résumés and pursue new career opportunities.

"Even before the pandemic, it was clear that an increasingly dynamic economy would require new approaches to lifelong learning that could help workers keep pace with the changing world of work," said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. "Over the past few months, that imperative has only become more urgent – and the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation has emerged as a leader in creating upskilling pathways that will be the foundation of a more resilient, equitable workforce."

