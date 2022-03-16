ADECCO GROUP Launches mandatory takeover OFFER for AKKA Technologies

ZURICH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, via its wholly owned subsidiary Modis International AG ("Modis" or the "Bidder"), announces today that on 15 March 2022, the FSMA approved the prospectus (the "Prospectus") and the response memorandum in connection with the previously announced mandatory takeover offer for all shares and convertible bonds issued by AKKA Technologies SE ("AKKA" or the "Target") not yet held by the Bidder or by its affiliated persons (the "Bid").