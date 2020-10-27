Adelante Recovery Center Awarded Joint Commission Accreditation

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specializing in drug and alcohol rehab and treatment programs, supervised medical detox, and programs to treat co-occurring (dual-diagnosis) conditions, Adelante Recovery Center is pleased to announce that they have been awarded Joint Commission Accreditation. This accreditation means that Adelante Recovery Center has been found to comply with the standards of The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for their addiction treatment programs.

The validation from The Joint Commission with the Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Adelante Recovery Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with their addiction treatment program's standards spanning several areas, including:





Patient Treatment and Care

Personalized Treatment Plans

Medically Supervised Detox

Leadership

Environment of Care

Rights and Responsibilities of Individuals

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"We are proud of our achievements at our Southern California alcohol and drug addiction treatment center based in Corona Del Mar," says Dr. Rafael Peñuñuri, Adelante Recovery Center Medical Director and Board-Certified Family Practice and Addictionologist. "I would like to thank our entire staff, who has worked so diligently to embody the values of The Joint Commission and achieving the Gold Seal of Approval®. Adelante Recovery Center will continue striving to advance our program for our clients care and overall satisfaction. Ultimately assisting them in moving forward to a better life without addiction to drugs or alcohol."

For further information about Adelante Recover Center and their addiction treatment programs, please feel free to visit their official website at www.adelanterecovery.com or call (949) 427-9099 to speak with a representative today.

About Adelante Recovery Center

Adelante Recovery Center is a co-ed luxury residential addiction treatment center located in the heart of Southern California. Everyone at the center is committed to helping people overcome their addictions and begin their journey on the road to sobriety. They offer a wide range of programs and treatments, tailored to the needs of each individual patient to treat the whole person: mind, body, and spirit.

