Adela's Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer to Deliver Plenary Session at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Precision Prevention, Early Detection, and Interception of Cancer

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc. ("Adela"), focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a blood test, announced today that Daniel De Carvalho, PhD will deliver a plenary session titled "Cancer Early Detection, Classification and Monitoring using Plasma Cell-Free DNA Methylomes" at the AACR Special Conference: Precision Prevention, Early Detection, and Interception of Cancer on November 18, 2022.

Dr. De Carvalho is the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Adela. Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform was developed by Dr. De Carvalho at University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, in collaboration with investigators at Sinai Health System. The platform has the potential to detect early-stage disease with best-in-class performance because of the breadth of information it encompasses. It specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it during sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion).

Earlier this year, Dr. De Carvalho was the recipient of the 2022 AACR-Waun Ki Hong Award for Outstanding Achievement in Translational and Clinical Cancer Research. Dr. De Carvalho was recognized for his groundbreaking work on the development and application of novel circulating tumor DNA methylome profiling approaches for cancer classification and early cancer detection, among other achievements.

Plenary Session Details

Plenary Session 2: Defining a Molecular Basis for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection

Friday November 18, 2022

10:30-Noon CT

Hyatt Regency Austin

About Adela

Adela is focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a routine blood test. The company's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform captures information from small quantities of cell-free DNA and applies machine learning to detect and classify underlying disease. The platform specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it during sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The technology is initially being developed for use across the cancer continuum for detection, diagnosis, and management, and in the future will be applied to other conditions beyond cancer. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com

