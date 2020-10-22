Adelphi University Improves Students' Digital Experience with New Yext Answers-Powered Website

While Adelphi continues to adjust to a hybrid model of learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University has launched a redesigned, modernized website with the latest technology. Adelphi's new website is mobile-optimized, user-friendly, and accessible in line with generally recognized standards. It allows current and prospective students, families, faculty, and staff to easily locate pertinent information. By implementing Yext Answers, the site offers a powerful search engine that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand complex questions and answer them directly.

Whether it is a question about admissions requirements, programs of study, financial aid deadlines, or safety precautions amid COVID-19, Yext Answers will instantly populate answers from Adelphi, minimizing the need for site visitors to unnecessarily click around the website or navigate off-site to find the information they seek.

"Adelphi continues to put in place tools to ensure a strong student experience. With our innovative new website, we are better serving our students — especially in today's heightened virtual environment" said Christine M. Riordan, president of Adelphi. "With the Yext Answers Bar, students and their families can easily and instantly get relevant helpful answers."

"We're proud to work with a world-class university like Adelphi to provide students and their families a more seamless, stress-free search experience on the university's homepage," said Patrick Blair, co-Chief Revenue Officer at Yext. "Whether someone is a prospective student or a seasoned senior, a new semester always brings new questions about admissions, graduation, and today, updates related to COVID-19. Yext Answers can help answer all of those questions and more so that students can easily get the information they need to inform important decisions about their education."

"Adelphi continues to collaborate with innovative companies, and we are proud to add Yext to our list of valued partners," said President Riordan.

To see Yext Answers in action on Adelphi's new website, visit adelphi.edu .

About Adelphi University

Adelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support academic and career success. Adelphi offers exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training, with particular strength in our Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness.

Recognized as a Best College by U.S. News & World Report, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. It serves almost 7,600 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.

More than 116,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

